Diablo 4 has enjoyed a thoroughly successful launch but players are still experiencing bugs, including a confusing one surrounding Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma.

Numerous players have encountered a situation where the Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma key item in Diablo 4 is dropping out of the ground from a player’s inventory, which can then be picked up by another player. Weirdly, the bug is localized to the city of Kyovashad and if you try to leave the city having picked up this item it will drop again.

As the Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma is a key item in Diablo 4, it is understandable if many are concerned that they may be losing a crucial piece of equipment but, fortunately, that is not the case.

Diablo 4 Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma bug explained

This bug is not a cause for concern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seems this bug mostly occurs when creating a new character after completing the campaign and when trying to leave Kyovashad, three key items drop out of a player’s inventory. These three items are Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma, Watchman’s Key, and Holy Chalice.

This strange bug will not actually harm your playthrough and is merely a visual glitch. The three items are story-quest items to be found at specific points during the campaign. When the relevant quest is completed, these key items should be removed from your inventory. However, it seems this is not happening and players are instead retaining the items.

Some have even reported having duplicates in their inventories but, again, this is nothing to worry about and a fix should soon solve the issue.

While others have said they are stuck on 34/35 side quests in the Fractured Peaks region and pointed to this visual bug as a reason, it does not seem that is the case as these items are campaign-related and not related to side quests.

How to fix Diablo 4 Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma bug

There is currently no fix for the bug related to Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma in Diablo 4, although the issue is unlikely to be a priority as it is merely a visual bug that does not affect progression.

If you do encounter this bug, you don’t need to worry. Simply carry on playing as you have been and wait for a patch to be implemented.

You don’t need to pick up Death Harnessed: Theories of Rathma if it drops from your inventory and you don’t need to manually remove it from your inventory either.

