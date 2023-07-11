Bugged Diablo 4 chest is handing out infinite loot to players 

They got all the loot they could ever want from one place.

Some bugs are detrimental to your experience in Diablo 4, but others might bring you just the thing you need when you expect it the least—like this chest giving out infinite loot shared on July 10.

In a Reddit thread, a Diablo 4 player shared a video clip showing a chest that opened and then proceeded to give them loot without ever stopping.

The user said they received so much loot their game eventually crashed, and they weren’t able to replicate the bug afterward. It was well worth it though.

The video is almost hypnotizing. The chest opens again and again, spitting infinite loot at the player. “It kinda feels wrong but I can’t stop, kinda like a cash machine spitting out notes I probably shouldn’t [have],” wrote the author in the thread’s comments.

The player explained they were completing the quest named A Sodden Pact and were looking for Sodden Growths Hair when they came up to this chest in the North side of the area. They opened it, and it wouldn’t stop until the game eventually crashed.

Before that happened, they made sure of bringing some friends along so they enjoyed the infinite fountain of loot too.

It’s unclear how widespread the bug is in Diablo 4, but it’s likely the developer will fix it soon in an upcoming update. Meanwhile, players can prepare for the next content cycle, called Season of the Malignant, which is planned to kick off on July 20.

