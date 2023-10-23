Broken Diablo 4 build proves Sorcerer is finally good and players don’t want it nerfed

A Diablo 4 player has crafted a Ball Lightning build that’s so overpowered it’s enough to decimate Uber Lilith and players think it’s so fun they’re begging Blizzard not to ship nerfs.

The build in question, which the Diablo 4 player shared on Oct. 22, looks incredible in action: the uploaded video shows the sorcerer bullying the game’s hardest boss, Uber Lilith, with ball lightning. In the action, critical numbers fly left and right and Uber Lillith simply has no time to respond before her health bar starts dissolving.

Here’s how to build the fast-climbing Sorcerer build in Diablo 4:

Make sure you get Gravitational Aspect as well as Elementalist’s Aspect

as well as Max out Ball Lightning, enhance it, and choose Wizard’s Ball Lightning for the final enhancement.

This is the core skill of the busted Diablo 4 build and should get you far enough while allowing you to be flexible with other skills. Just like other builds, the most important part is the aspects. If you really want to build a carbon copy of the author’s character skills, the creator posted the Diablo skill build on the thread too.

The build looks so fun that there’s only been one reaction: no one wants this evidently overpowered and probably broken build to be nerfed.

If you’ve been playing Diablo 4 since season zero, you’ll understand why this sentiment is pretty prominent. On release, the Sorcerer class was considered one of the weaker classes, often outshined by Druids and Necromancers in damage. While those two classes are balanced now, players feel it’s the Sorcerer’s time to shine with absurd builds like this.

Another reason people don’t want builds like this to be nerfed is Diablo 4 isn’t really a competitive game that needs to be balanced every time an overpowered build pops up.

For a lot of Diablo 4 players, long-time or otherwise, it’s finally time for the Sorcerer believers to have their time in the limelight with cracked builds like this that finally be viable and make the class feel like they’re actual gods and not be fighting for their lives every minute and dying to one single hit due to being glass cannons.

However, it’s safe to assume Sorcerer nerfs will eventually come once Diablo 4 Season Three drops to make sure there’s enough build diversity to go around and not just default to the incredibly overpowered builds of previous seasons.

So, get building—enjoy this blistering powerful build while you can.

