Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred launch time delayed due to technical issues

Diablo 4’s first-ever expansion, Vessel of Hatred, was supposed to be released today at 6pm CST. However, Blizzard announced there’s a small technical issue, so the latest expansion will be delayed for a short while. The exact release time is now unknown.

The developers have certainly been doing their utmost to drive anticipation for the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion by dropping hourly video updates on the official Diablo 4 X (formerly Twitter) account, with each tweet featuring a new element or activity players can enjoy in this expansion. However, the latest update revealed the expansion launch has been delayed, but the devs “Expect to release the expansion this evening.”

What’s considered a short delay? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo (X).

At the time of writing this, the devs haven’t revealed the status of this technical issue or when we can expect to dive into Nahantu. We do know, though, that the team needed more time to ensure the expansion and season six rolled out at the same time across all platforms.

With every season or content update, there always seems to be an issue with the launch, and errors are always popping up when we least expect them to. As this is the first expansion for Diablo 4, and given that it coincides with the season six release, today’s update was anticipated to be beefy with a few bugs and errors. But no one expected such a lengthy launch delay. However, it wouldn’t be a Diablo 4 release if something were to go as planned.

Unsurprisingly, players are upset by this “comical delay,” So much so that they’re calling Blizzard out because the team “literally had months to figure this out” and were hyping up the release every hour, only to drop this bombshell just a short while before the expansion was supposed to launch. Players are dubbing this whole situation a “joke.”

Sadly, it’s not. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for Blizzard to fix the technical issue before we can actually dive into the Vessel of Hatred.

