Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release countdown: Exact start time an date

The first major expansion for Diablo 4 is here—and it is called Vessel of Hatred. After an unsettling trailer, we’re taking a deeper dive into when its’ expected to release, as well as its start time.

Nearly a year after its release, Diablo 4 fans have finally got the news they’ve been waiting for. Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred ensures the fourth mainline release follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by adding major content post-release.

What’s more, the agonizing, painful wait for Vessel of Hatred may actually be less stressful than a tussle with Mephisto himself.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred start time and date

Eye see you. Image via Diablo 4 Vessel of Hate trailer

Blizzard has given a firm release date of Oct. 8, 2024 for Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred content expansion. Furthermore, unless the developer gives any other indication, we anticipate a complete global midnight launch for the DLC, too.

Here’s a live look at when Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is set to launch on all available platforms.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 7 : 1 : 0 4 : 3 2 : 2 6

There’s still some time to go until the Diablo 4 DLC drops, so information on Vessel of Hatred is understandably limited for the time being.

We do know the dark Diablo 4 story is set to be expanded, Sanctuary is going to become even less safe, and a new class is being introduced courtesy of the Spiritborn.

Keep checking back for any new updates on the Vessel of Hatred release date and time.

