Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release countdown: Exact start time an date

The first major expansion for Diablo 4 is here—and it is called Vessel of Hatred. After an unsettling trailer, we’re taking a deeper dive into when its’ expected to release, as well as its start time.
Nearly a year after its release, Diablo 4 fans have finally got the news they’ve been waiting for. Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred ensures the fourth mainline release follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by adding major content post-release.
What’s more, the agonizing, painful wait for Vessel of Hatred may actually be less stressful than a tussle with Mephisto himself.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred start time and date
Blizzard has given a firm release date of Oct. 8, 2024 for Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred content expansion. Furthermore, unless the developer gives any other indication, we anticipate a complete global midnight launch for the DLC, too.
Here’s a live look at when Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is set to launch on all available platforms.
There’s still some time to go until the Diablo 4 DLC drops, so information on Vessel of Hatred is understandably limited for the time being.
We do know the dark Diablo 4 story is set to be expanded, Sanctuary is going to become even less safe, and a new class is being introduced courtesy of the Spiritborn.
Keep checking back for any new updates on the Vessel of Hatred release date and time.