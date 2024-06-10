Forgot password
An environmental shot from a Vessel of Hatred cinematic.
Image via Blizzard
Category:
Diablo

Is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred on Xbox Game Pass?

A big question.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:40 am

Diablo 4‘s first expansion is on the horizon with Vessel of Hatred, and with the base game now included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you may wonder whether expansion access is too—and we have the answer.

Vessel of Hatred is coming to Diablo 4 on Oct. 8, providing a new area to explore, a mysterious new class called the Spiritborn, and new endgame content.

Diablo 4‘s Vessel of Hatred is a paid piece of DLC, however, leading to confusion about whether those playing the game via Game Pass will have immediate access. Read on to find out all you need to know.

Is Vessel of Hatred available on Xbox Game Pass?

A screenshot from a cinematic trailer for Vessel of Hatred.
Scream if you’re excited. Image via Blizzard

No, the Vessel of Hatred expansion isn’t available as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription and has to be purchased separately. You can still play Diablo 4‘s full base game as part of a Game Pass subscription, however, and will still receive all seasonal updates at no additional cost.

As Vessel of Hatred takes place in a new location, Nahantu, away from the shores of Sanctuary explored in the main campaign, you’ll likely have to travel to the location independently—locking out those without access to the expansion.

Vessel of Hatred is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 on Oct. 8. If you can’t contain your excitement, we’ve got a dedicated countdown for you to track exactly how much longer you need to wait.

