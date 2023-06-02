Is Diablo 4 on Game Pass?

Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s most anticipated game of 2023 and finally, it’s here. Now servers are live, gamers might be wondering what the best way to play is, and given recent events, the idea of Game Pass has unsurprisingly been brought up.

In 2022 Microsoft announced it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard in one of the biggest video game deals ever. While this idea has been met with some hurdles in recent months, in theory, it would mean eventually we could see all the biggest Blizzard titles wind up on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

So, what about Diablo? Xbox and PC Game Pass has become the perfect place for gamers to try out new titles, but in the case of Diablo 4, it’s not so simple.

Can I play Diablo 4 on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber who was hoping to enter Sanctuary using your subscription, you’re out of luck right now. Diablo 4 is not available to play on Game Pass, at the time of writing.

Furthermore, before Diablo went into its beta at the start of 2023, devs revealed there were no plans to bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass either, despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was in the process at the time.

Of course, developer’s plans change all the time and if the acquisition is able to go through perhaps we will see Diablo 4 join Game Pass in the future. That said, right now, if you want to get in on the action then you’re going to need to purchase a copy the old fashion way.

I suspect that in the future Diablo and other Blizzard titles will join the service, and if Diablo 4 is added this article will be updated to reflect that.

