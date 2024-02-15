Category:
CoD

CoD on Game Pass more likely than ever thanks to Activision-Blizzard’s imminent debut on service

It might soon be time to grab a subscription.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 04:22 pm
MW3 Afghan
Image via Activision

If you’re a Call of Duty fan with Microsoft’s Game Pass, you may be able to skip out on the next game’s premium price tag later this year.

Recommended Videos

Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed today that Activision and Blizzard games will begin coming to Game Pass starting with Diablo 4 on March 28. This effectively opens the door for other games from both Activision and Blizzard Entertainment to be offered on the subscription service that is playable on both Xbox consoles and PC.

New Warlord in MW3 Zombies season 2.
Game Pass hype? Image via Activision

“And it’s all part of our commitment to make Xbox, the Xbox experience, and the games that we build as widely available as possible,” Spencer said on a Feb. 15 Xbox podcast. “So now the 34 million Game Pass members can all enjoy the fantastic experience of Diablo 4.”

The caveat here is that Diablo 4 was originally released in June 2023, so the possibility of new CoD titles launching on Game Pass on day one is still up in the air. Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty reiterated that “all of our games will go into Game Pass on day one,” but did not specify about other franchises outside of Microsoft’s in-house studios like anything from Activision or Blizzard.

Spencer did address CoD indirectly by saying it’s part of the company’s bigger investment strategy to bring games to more platforms, saying “it’s not about one device” and “it’s not about games in service of a device, but, rather, the devices that people want to play on should be in service of making the games as big and popular as they possibly could be.”

For now, at the very least, it appears promising that classic CoD titles may be joining Game Pass in the foreseeable future. As for new releases like CoD 2024 and beyond, Xbox should clarify that someday soon.

The full transcript of the podcast can be found on the Xbox website.

related content
Read Article How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge
Cryptid Bootcamp event
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
A solider shoots at an opponent while a flag is defended in an office building on Highrise in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to change loading screen in MW3
Afghan MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to change loading screen in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Mosquito Drone in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge
Cryptid Bootcamp event
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
A solider shoots at an opponent while a flag is defended in an office building on Highrise in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to change loading screen in MW3
Afghan MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to change loading screen in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Mosquito Drone in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.