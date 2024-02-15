Category:
Business

Phil Spencer says 4 unnamed Xbox exclusives are heading to PS5, Nintendo Switch

The times they are a-changin'.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 03:47 pm
The Xbox logo floating in space.
Image via Microsoft

In an official Xbox podcast today addressing rumors and the future of the gaming giant’s business, head Phil Spencer confirmed that four previously exclusive Xbox titles will be heading to other consoles.

Recommended Videos

Spencer did not name the titles but did confirm that both the Bethesda flagship title Starfield and the yet-to-be-released Indiana Jones game are not coming to other consoles. According to Xbox insider Tom Warren of The Verge, the four titles are reportedly Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, most of which were previously reported on.

A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
New seas ahead. Image via Rare

In the podcast, Spencer referred to two of the games as “community-driven, service-based games” that are part of franchises that Xbox wants to continue investing in, likely referring to both Sea of Thieves and Grounded. Spencer referred to the other two as “smaller games that were never really meant to be built as kind of platform exclusives,” likely referring to Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty added that Xbox is working on making sure “cross-play and cross-save” will work for these titles.

Regarding exclusivity as a concept, Spencer drove home the point that the decision to bring these four titles to other platforms is “not a change to our kind of fundamental exclusive strategy.” But he also noted that he fundamentally believes that over the next five to 10 years, exclusive games “are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.”

Spencer also attempted to quell a wave of anticipation from Switch and PS5 players that more games will eventually come to their platforms. “Four games, no promise beyond that,” Spencer said. “So if you’re on those other platforms and you see these four games coming, please don’t take it as some signal that everything’s coming. It’s not.” Booty also said that “Game Pass will only be available on Xbox,” confirming earlier statements made by Spencer.

During the presentation, the Xbox leads also finally announced that Activision Blizzard titles will soon be coming to Game Pass.

related content
Read Article Microsoft’s plan to bring Xbox exclusives to Switch, PS5 reportedly ready to go
Hi-fi Rush cover featuring the game's characters
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft’s plan to bring Xbox exclusives to Switch, PS5 reportedly ready to go
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Phil Spencer, top Xbox brass to discuss ‘business’ future on a podcast this week
An Xbox Series X on an interesting green and black background.
Category:
Business
Business
Phil Spencer, top Xbox brass to discuss ‘business’ future on a podcast this week
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Humble Bundle crosses $250 million mark in charity donations
Humble Bundle charity infographic
Category:
Business
Business
Humble Bundle crosses $250 million mark in charity donations
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Disney invests $1.5B in Epic Games, starts work on Fortnite-style universe for IPs
Disney Epic Games partnership promotional image showing islands connecting various Disney fanchises.
Category:
Business
Business
Disney invests $1.5B in Epic Games, starts work on Fortnite-style universe for IPs
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should Xbox players be upset that their exclusives might be heading to PlayStation?
The Xbox logo floating in space.
Category:
Business
Business
Should Xbox players be upset that their exclusives might be heading to PlayStation?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Microsoft’s plan to bring Xbox exclusives to Switch, PS5 reportedly ready to go
Hi-fi Rush cover featuring the game's characters
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft’s plan to bring Xbox exclusives to Switch, PS5 reportedly ready to go
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Phil Spencer, top Xbox brass to discuss ‘business’ future on a podcast this week
An Xbox Series X on an interesting green and black background.
Category:
Business
Business
Phil Spencer, top Xbox brass to discuss ‘business’ future on a podcast this week
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Humble Bundle crosses $250 million mark in charity donations
Humble Bundle charity infographic
Category:
Business
Business
Humble Bundle crosses $250 million mark in charity donations
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Disney invests $1.5B in Epic Games, starts work on Fortnite-style universe for IPs
Disney Epic Games partnership promotional image showing islands connecting various Disney fanchises.
Category:
Business
Business
Disney invests $1.5B in Epic Games, starts work on Fortnite-style universe for IPs
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should Xbox players be upset that their exclusives might be heading to PlayStation?
The Xbox logo floating in space.
Category:
Business
Business
Should Xbox players be upset that their exclusives might be heading to PlayStation?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 5, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.