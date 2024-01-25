Diablo 4 season 4 countdown: Season 4 start time and date

Before Diablo 4 releases its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, players first will need to overcome season four. Every season brings new class changes, mechanics, and bosses for players to tackle, with season four likely being no different.

There is still much we have to learn about Diablo 4 season four, with more information sure to come as we get closer to the eventual release. Recent information about the prior season, Season of the Construct, has given us slightly more insight into this upcoming update.

Below is everything we currently know about Diablo 4 season four’s start date and time.

When does Diablo 4 season four start?

Diablo 4 season four is expected to start at the end of season three, Season of the Construct, on April 26. It is still unknown how long this upcoming season will go on, but it will likely lead into the Vessel of Hatred Diablo 4 expansion. The exact start time for season updates can vary, but new seasons in Diablo usually release in the middle of the day U.S. time.

At the time of writing, Season of the Construct is just around the corner and a recent blog update gave us further insight into the length of the third Diablo 4 season. Considering that the upcoming season typically picks up right after the current season ends, we can expect season four to arrive on April 26, 2024, just as Season of the Construct ends.

From Jan. 23 to April 26, 2024, you will be able to take on the new Construct threat to Sanctuary, and can expect an entirely new adventure afterwards. The exact start time for this upcoming season is still unknown, with more details sure to release as we inch closer to the expected launch date.