When does the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion release?

Diablo 4 may not have been a home run after its initial release in June 2023, but Blizzard looks determined to release engaging content that has been flowing in the form of seasons.

The game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, was also confirmed during BlizzCon 2023, promising a nostalgic adventure.

Vessel of Hatred’s trailer kicked off in Kurast, assumed to be located in the southwest corner of Diablo 4 and a notable region from Diablo 2. Considering Diablo 4 also marked the Druid class’ return, Blizzard’s dedication to treating diehard fans of the franchise didn’t go unnoticed.

There will be no salvation in the light.



The #VesselofHatred expansion comes to #DiabloIV in late 2024 🐺 pic.twitter.com/OQQ3ZZU9HU — Diablo (@Diablo) November 3, 2023

While finer details of the expansion are yet to be confirmed, Mephisto is expected to be the main villain of the expansion, and there will also be a new class, Spiritborn, according to leaks. Everything Blizzard may have planned for Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is likely to surface slowly toward its release date.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is expected to be released in late 2024. This time period generally corresponds to the fourth quarter of a year: October, November, and December.

A new Diablo 4 expansion could be the ultimate holiday season gift for the franchise’s fans, but the release date can change depending on Blizzard’s development processes. An earlier or even a later release can still be in the cards for Vessel of Hatred, but players should have plenty of content to enjoy until then with new boss drops that become available with each season.

Who is the main villain in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred?

Mephisto is anticipated to be the primary antagonist and main villain of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred. Diablo 4 fans already had an encounter with Mephisto during the main game’s storyline, where he was inside a soulstone.

Will there be new mechanics in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred?

A Mercenary system that allows players to hire NPCs to fight alongside them may come to Diablo 4 with Vessel of Hatred. While the details of this rumored feature are currently unknown, I’d love to be able to assemble squads that can grind certain parts of the map, giving me more chances to enjoy the game instead of chasing materials.