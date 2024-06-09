Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion locks in fall release date with creepy new trailer

Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, just got a new release date and trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Recommended Videos

At the end of Diablo 4’s storyline, Neyrelle was seen leaving the continent on a boat with the Lord of Hatred Mephisto locked away in a crystal. Well, the latest update is not great, as evidenced by the trailer below.

Mephisto, unsurprisingly, found a way to weasel his way out of the crystal and spread his evil across an all-new, lush, jungle region named Torajan (known by locals as Nahantu), which is where the bulk of the expansion will take place.

Players can pick up where they left off in Diablo 4 or pick up the expansion along with the new game and not miss out on much, as new players will get a cutscene recapping the events of the vanilla game and seasons beforehand.

Blizzard also re-confirmed a new class coming to the game, but details about it are still being kept under wraps. Due to the jungle setting, though, many players are theorizing that the Witch Doctor may make a return.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches on Oct. 8 for PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net or Steam.

