What is Primary Resource in Diablo 4?

Primary Resource is one of several terms that Diablo 4 likes to use liberally without actually ever spelling out what it means. Along with Resource Generation and Primary Resource Cost Reduction, you’ll see it in the descriptions of abilities, skills, and items.

When you see these references to Resource, you might be left scratching your head. At first, I thought it must be something to do with gathering materials for upgrading weapons. Because, you know, “resource” is another word for “material.” But it’s not. It’s actually pretty simple. The confusing thing is that Resource is a general term for something the game more often refers to by other, more specific names.

What does Primary Resource mean in Diablo 4?

Sometimes it says Resource, sometimes it says Energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Resource refers to whatever it is your character spends to use Core Skills. In previous Diablo games, it was called Mana, regardless of class. But in Diablo 4, only the Sorcerer uses Mana. Each of the other classes has a different name for its Primary Resource. The Barbarian uses Fury, the Rogue uses Energy, the Druid uses Spirit, and the Necromancer uses Essence. The reason the general term is Primary Resource and not just Resource, is that the Necromancer also has a Secondary Resource, namely Corpses.

What is Resource Generation in Diablo 4?

Every Class passively regenerates Resource, except the Barbarian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resource Generation, which is sometimes also referred to as Resource Regeneration or even Passive Resource Regeneration, is the restoration of your character’s Primary Resource. Check the Utility section of your Stats tab, and you’ll see your character’s Passive Resource Generation rate listed. Except it’ll be listed under its class-specific name. For instance, it is called Passive Energy Regeneration for a Rogue. It’s measured in units per second. So, if your Passive Resource Regeneration is 8, then you generate 8 Resource per second.

If you find an item that has a Resource Generation affix, then equipping that item will increase your character’s Resource Generation by the amount specified in the item description. This is a useful kind of item to have if you like using lots of Core Skills. And who doesn’t? I know I do.

How to generate Primary Resource in Diablo 4

I get this pop-up message a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Primary Resource is generated in different ways by each class:

Barbarians generate Fury by taking damage and by using the Endless Fury skill.

Rogues regenerate Energy over time.

Sorcerers regenerate Mana over time and by using the Align the Elements skill.

Druids regenerate Spirit over time and by using the Abundance skill.

Necromancers regenerate Essence over time.

