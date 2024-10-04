The best Diablo 4 Spiritborn leveling build

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion brings new story missions, quests, and a playable area, but the biggest and most fun addition to the game is the Spiritborn class.

Spiritborn is a versatile class in Diablo 4, with several different viable builds thanks to the class’s mastery of Spirit Guardians. Each Spirit Guardian offers fun ways to play, but our leveling build is perfect for grinding to level 60 and letting the fun truly begin.

Here’s how to master the Spiritborn as you level up to 60 in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred.

Diablo 4 Spiritborn leveling build guide

Become Spiritborn. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This leveling guide for Spiritborn focuses on the Eagle Spirit Guardian, fast movement, making enemies Vulnerable, and constantly using your Evade to move around the field of battle while also dealing damage.

Basic Skills

You’ve been thunderstruck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thunderspike (5/5) – Enhanced, Sharp

This build is centered around Thunderspike and its ability to refresh your Evade cooldown, with the Enhanced and Sharp upgrades increasing damage and generating Vigor. The general idea here is to combine your basic attack and Evade with the Eagle Spirit in the Spirit Hall to create massive damage output.

Get ready to spam Evade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When using Eagle, every time you Evade, you will cast several Storm Feathers at enemies in your vicinity. These are very powerful, dealing big damage and making the targets Vulnerable to take even more.

Focus Skills

Fly like an eagle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soar (1/5) – Enhanced, Replenishing

Your main movement ability, Soar will send you flying into the sky at a long distance, which is good for both fleeing enemy damage if your Evade is somehow on cooldown, but also excellent for closing the gap and moving through Dungeons quickly.

The cloud that you create will also make enemies Vulnerable, meaning this is a great ability to use when beginning your combat phase.

Vortex (1/5) – Enhanced, Measured

While dealing some damage, Vortex is a key ability for pulling enemies close to you, allowing you to hit them with Thunderstrike or follow up with Concussive Stomp. It’s excellent for using The Seeker Ultimate, too, and pulling enemies in for a big blast of damage.

Defensive Skills

Defend yourself against hell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armored Hide (1/5) – Enhanced, Reinforced

Concussive Stomp (1/5) – Enhanced, Reinforced

Concussive Stomp is a Gorilla skill that will knock enemies down for three seconds, allowing you to follow up with more attacks while they are unable to defend themselves whatsoever. With Reinforced Concussive Stomp, the 600 percent increase in damage to Unstoppable enemies and bosses is key.

Armored Hide, meanwhile, is the one true defensive ability in the build. It increases survivability by making you Unstoppable, increasing Resolve, and adding 100 percent block chance for three seconds. Use it when you’re about to get hit with something big.

Ultimate Skill

Seek true power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Seeker (5/5) – Harmonious, Exalted

The Eagle Spirit Guardian’s Ultimate attack should be used whenever you have it, which is why I chose to put five points into it. The Seeker has a large AoE effect, but it also makes enemies Vulnerable, so you should continuously attack while it is around.

The Seeker’s first attack is menial, but its second when it takes off again and deals big damage is what you should focus on. I like to cast The Seeker, then use Vortex to pull enemies into the blue circle of death that it cases to hit them all with its second hit.

Key Passive

A vital part of the build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vital Strikes

All of the build’s focus on making enemies Vulnerable comes to fruition with Vital Strikes, which allows you to deal a whopping 45 increased damage to any enemy afflicted.

Additional Skills

The wind beneath your wings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several other additional skills can be added to help further your Eagle dominance, including Brilliance and Acceleration, which both directly buff Eagle skills. Here are some we suggest, but feel free to get creative.

Follow Through

Focal Point Apex

Mirage Unrestrained Power Swift

Patient Guard Auspicious

Resilience

Brilliance

Acceleration

Once you hit level 60, the real fun begins with the Paragon board. Here you can further accentuate this build or even try something new, including builds centered around the powers of the Jaguar, Gorilla, or Centipede Spirits.

