How to fix Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred ‘Blocked quests are unavailable in your current state’ error

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred DLC is now live, but players have been experiencing issues accessing the new quests tied to the DLC. If you’re encountering the “Blocked quests are unavailable in your current state” error, we’ve got some fixes.

Recommended Videos

The “blocked quests are unavailable in your current state error” can occur at any time during Diablo 4’s DLC, though it’s commonly appears when first launching into Vessel of Hatred. However, progress past the start isn’t enough to prevent the error from occurring again.

Fortunately, there are some easy fixes that you can complete to fix the error and dive back into Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred DLC.

‘Blocked quests are unavailable in your current state’ error, explained

Progress halted. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The “Blocked quests are unavailable in your current state” error in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred DLC is a huge problem for players because it prevents accessing the new content and can occur several times throughout the story.

I experienced the problem when I first launched Diablo 4 and created a new Spiritborn character. After watching the opening cutscene, my new character spawned in Kyovoshad, but the error showed when trying to track the introductory quest and resetting my Campaign state did nothing.

Other players have reported encountering the same issue when claiming items from the Battle Pass or loading back into Diablo 4 in a new session. Unfortunately, there seems to be no way to prevent the error, but there are some fixes.

How to fix ‘Blocked quests are unavailable in your current state’ error in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s community manager offered workaround advice in a bug thread in the Blizzard forums, with players advised to complete the following steps:

Close Diablo 4 and restart the game. Restart your console or PC. Restore the Diablo 4 licence and restart the game.

These steps should resolve the issues that you encounter. Restarting my console was enough to fix the issue, but I tried restarting Diablo 4 with no luck. Fortunately, I was able to dive into the content once my console restarted.

If you continue to have issues, the best approach is to contact Blizzard support directly for assistance. You can also use Reddit forums or other social media channels to interact with other players and see if they have found solutions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy