Best Seneschal companion build in Diablo 4

The Seneschal companion is a new allied companion that assists throughout the story and seasonal activities of Diablo 4‘s second season, Season of the Construct. With full control over its abilities, crafting the best build for your Seneschal companion can be a challenge.

Your build will be made up of Governing Stones and Tuning Stones: Governing Stones govern which abilities your Seneschal can use, while Tuning Stones affix those abilities with special buffs and effects. You can earn these Stones be completing the seasonal questline, completing Vaults, doing seasonal activities, or by crafting them at the Jeweler.

There are two types of Governing and Tuning Stones: Rare ones and Legendary ones. You’ll only have access to mostly Rare ones at first, so we’ve made two different companion builds based on the kinds of Stones you’ll have access to

Best Seneschal build for Diablo 4 season three using Rare Governing Stones

You will have access to six base, rare Governing Stones at first: two melee, two ranged, and two utility. Personally, I use the combination of the Focus Fire ranged stone and the Reconstruct utility stone.

Help me, construct friend. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Focus Fire channels a ray of fire that deals damage to more enemies the higher the level it is. Having the ranged ability is better for dealing enemies outside your personal range, and Focus Fire does better damage than the other ranged Rare Governing Stone, Lightning Bolt. For Focus Fire, affix it with these Tuning Stones:

Swift Support : Attack speed bonus

: Attack speed bonus Efficiency Support : Gain Critical Strike chance

: Gain Critical Strike chance Arcing Support: Arcing skill hits additional enemies

Reconstruct channels a reconstruction beam that heals the player, and has a much shorter cooldown than the other utility stone skill, Protect. Affix Reconstruct with these Tuning Stones:

Safeguard Support : Grants damage reduction

: Grants damage reduction Fortify Support : Grants Fortify

: Grants Fortify Genesis: Increased effectiveness

With this combination, you have a reliable source of damage and healing so you can solo Vaults and other challenging activities. As a note, you cannot affix the same Tuning Stone to both of your Governing Stones.

Best Seneschal build for Diablo 4 season three using Legendary Governing Stones

Legendary Governing Stones are the enhanced special abilities you’ll want for your Seneschal companion.

Shock and awe. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

Tempest is easily my favorite offensive, ranged Legendary. It electrically charges an enemy, dealing damage and spreading to other enemies, and when an enemy is killed the effect is extended and enhanced. Affix Tempest with these Tuning Stones:

Swift Support : Attack speed bonus

: Attack speed bonus Registered Damage Support : Damage caused by this skill applies to a Fire explosion when target dies

: Damage caused by this skill applies to a Fire explosion when target dies Duration Support: Duration increased

Flash of Adrenaline is a great Legendary Governing Stone, especially for those that deal damage, as it administers a “quick flash of adrenaline” that increases damage dealt and has a relatively short cooldown. Affix Flash of Adrenaline with these Tuning Stones:

Safeguard Support : Grants damage reduction

: Grants damage reduction Genesis : Increased effectiveness

: Increased effectiveness Tactical Support: Decreases cooldown of skill

With this combination, you will have a constant source of explosive, electrical damage coursing through the enemy waves while consistently being buffed with pure, damage-enhancing adrenaline.