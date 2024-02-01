How to get Tempest Governing Stones in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct has brought both new instances and gameplay mechanics to the popular dungeon crawler. One of these is the new Seneschal companion that you can make stronger with Governing and Tuning Stones.

Recommended Videos

Most Constructs you come across in Diablo 4 season three will be hostile enemies you need to slay. Killing Constructs for their core is an essential part of this new season, and how you eventually unlock much stronger bosses to fight.

If you are trying to find Tempest Governing Stones, or any other kind of Governing Stone, here’s what you can do.

What is the Tempest Governing Stone in Diablo 4

Your Construct is among the best new tools in season three. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

The Tempest Governing Stone is one of 12 total Governing Stones that you can unlock for Seneschal. With this Governing Stone active, Seneschal can electrically charge any enemy to deal significant lightning damage.

This is my personal favorite Governing Stone for my companion, as whenever your lightning kills an enemy, the effect gains additional time and bonus damage. This is a great tool if you have already chunked down a group of enemies’ health, leaving Seneschal to clean up the fight.

How to get the Tempest Governing Stone in Diablo 4

You slot in new and better Stones in your Constructs’ inventory. Image by Blizzard Entertainment. You slot in new and better Stones in your Constructs’ inventory. Image by Blizzard Entertainment. You slot in new and better Stones in your Constructs’ inventory. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

Like almost all Governing and Tuning Stones in Diablo 4, you can get the Tempest Governing Stone through a few different means. One way to acquire Governing Stones is by completing and farming the Arcane Tremors world events. Whether you are farming Stones or Pearls of Warding for the Vault, Arcane Tremors are especially useful world events.

The final task in an Arcane Tremor is to summon and slay a Herald of Malphas near a Voltaic Brazier. Whenever you eventually kill this foe, you will likely receive a Governing or Tuning Stone drop. You do not get to pick your Stone of choice, so you may need to run a couple Arcane Tremors before you get lucky, considering the wide number of Governing and Tuning Stones.

Aside from Arcane Tremors, you can also unlock both forms of the Stones by completing quests in season three. Many quests in Season of the Construct reward you with a loot cache instead of specific gear. These caches often contain a Governing Stone.

If you are trying to get the Tempest Governing Stone at an early level, which makes much of the content much easier, then I recommend that you try your luck with questing before jumping into any Arcane Tremors.