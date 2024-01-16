Diablo 4 season 3 Seneschal Companion: All Governing and Tuning Stones and how to get them

Only the finest stones for my new mechanical pal.

Season of the Construct, Diablo 4’s third season set to launch on Jan. 24, will introduce a new seasonal companion called the Seneschal Companion. This mechanical ally will become your best friend in dire combat scenarios, with a completely customizable ability set.

Your Seneschal Companion can be equipped with Governing Stones and Tuning Stones that shape how it performs in Diablo 4 combat. Governing Stones will determine what base abilities your companion uses while Tuning Stones will augment those abilities with additional uses and effects. A Seneschal Companion can be equipped with a maximum of two Governing Stones and six Tuning Stones.

Where to get Governing and Tuning Stones during Season of the Construct

Completing Vaults, the new dungeons in season three that feature elemental hazards and enemy mechanical Constructs, are your best source of both Governing and Tuning Stones.

If you have any stones, surrender them to me and my friend now. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Governing Stones can be crafted at Jewelers using Shattered Stone, which drops from enemy Constructs inside the Vaults. Both Governing Stones and Tuning Stones will also drop randomly from enemies within Vaults and Arcane Tremors, but at a “low chance.”

A single Tuning Stone will be rewarded to you after completing a Vault. If you still have the Zoldun’s Warding blessing intact from when you started the Vault, you will unlock a Wardwoven Chest that features more Tuning Stones.

All Governing and Tuning Stones and their effects

Here is a full list of both Governing Stones and Tuning Stones available during Season of the Construct. When the season goes live, we will update these tables with additional information, including their crafting cost and point of origin, if available.

All Governing Stones in Season of the Construct

Here are all the Governing Stones, and what each Governing Stone ability does. A Seneschal Companion can have two Governing Stones equipped.

Governing Stone Effect/Ability Autodefense The Seneschal Construct activates an antimaterial field around itself shooting down enemy projectiles. Cannot shoot down boss or player projectiles. Bushwhack Quickly ambush dealing damage to each target. May strike the same target multiple times. Firefly Deploy a small construct that lands on the target and explodes three times, dealing damage. Focus Fire The Seneschal Construct channels a ray of fire onto targets dealing damage to each over time. Gyrate The Seneschal Construct whirls its legs around quickly dealing damage to all surrounding enemies. Impale Perform a line attack to all enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage. Lightning Bolt Launch a bolt of Lightning at the target dealing damage. Arcs to other targets dealing a portion of the original damage. Protect The Seneschal Construct materializes a protective Barrier on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life. Reconstruct The Seneschal Construct channels a reconstruction beam Healing the player for a portion of their Maximum Life over time. Slash Pummel enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage. Tempest Electrically charge an enemy causing it to deal damage to themselves and additional each second over time. If the enemy is killed, Tempest spreads to another enemy gaining for additional time and bonus damage. These bonuses are also applied if Tempest is reapplied onto the same enemy.

All Tuning Stones in Season of the Construct

First, here are all the Tuning Stones, and what each Tuning Stone augmentation does. A Seneschal Companion can have six Tuning Stones equipped.

Tuning Stone Effect/Augmentation Voluminous Support The supported skill’s effect size is increased. Swift Support The supported skill gains an Attack Speed bonus. Breaking Support Damage from the supported skill instantly destroys enemy Barrier effects. In addition, there is a chance to make enemies Vulnerable for two seconds. Tactical Support Decrease the cooldown of the supported skill. Efficiency Support When the supporting skill deals damage, you gain Critical Strike Chance to the same targets hit. Devastation Support Supported Skill gains a Critical Strike Damage bonus. Safeguard Support When used, the supported skill grants Damage Reduction to you. Frigid Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Cold damage over time and applies Chill. Burning Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage is applied as Burning damage over time. Burning enemies take bonus Critical Strike Damage from the Seneschal Construct. Electrocution Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Lightning damage over time and has a chance to Stun enemies. Bleeding Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Bleeding damage over time. Enemies take bonus Bleeding damage from all sources while moving. Poison Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Poison damage over time. This poison has a chance each second to spread all Poison damage to an additional enemy. Dusk Support A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Shadow damage over time. Afflicted enemies who attack have a chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not interrupt bosses. Duration Support Supported skills have their durations increased. Fortify Support When the Seneschal Construct uses the supported skill, you gain Fortify. Skills with slower attack speeds or skills with cooldowns will increase the amount of Fortify granted. Resource Support Player gains an amount of Primary Resource when the supporting skill first deals damage. Initiative Support The supported skill will cause the Seneschal Construct to teleport to the target if out of range. Can only occur once every so often seconds. Arcing Support The supported skill can hit additional enemies. Multishot Support Supported Projectile skills launch additional projectiles. Piercing Support The supported Projectile Skill will pierce multiple enemies. Gripping Support Damage and effects done by the supporting skill to Distant enemies pulls them toward the Seneschal Construct. Can only occur once every so often per enemy. Registered Damage Support Any damage caused from the supported skill is registered. The registered damage explodes at effectiveness when the target dies as Fire damage. Seeking Support The supported Projectile Skill will auto-seek enemies for a limited duration. Slowing Support Damage from the supported skill Slows enemy movement speed for a limited duration. The closer the enemy is to the Seneschal Construct, the greater the Slow amount. Enemies may be slowed up to a maximum amount. Mockery Support Damage done by the supporting skill Taunts enemies hit for a limited duration of time. This can only occur once every so often per enemy. Does not work on bosses.

In addition to these known Tuning Stones, there are two rare, unknown Tuning Stones and the effects of them have yet to be discovered: Evernight and Genesis.