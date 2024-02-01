How to find the Son of Malphas in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4 Season Three, Season of the Construct, you will encounter a whole new storyline, quests, and endgame bosses. There’s a particularly tough one you may encounter as you’re venturing through the Sanctuary: the Son of Malphas. Finding and defeating him is particularly challenging as he resembles the beloved Butcher.

Where to find the Son of Malphas in Diablo 4 Season Three

The Butcher can appear alongside the Son of Malphas. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Diablo 4, the Son of Malphas is like the Butcher, meaning he will spawn randomly while you’re exploring any of the five Nightmare Vaults—a core addition to Tiers Three and Four in the Season of the Construct update.

He can also be found roaming where the constructs are, and players have even found him around the Fractured Peaks. No place is truly safe from the Son of Malphas.

In addition, there are a few things you should also know about the Son of Malphas, including:

The Butcher and the Son of Malphas can spawn simultaneously , meaning you will have to fight both.

and the can , meaning you will have to fight both. If you die, or if you leave the dungeon without defeating him, he will disappear . While it’s not the best option to run away from this fight, he is pretty tough to beat, so it may be an unfortunate necessity, especially if you’re playing in hardcore mode and aren’t sure you can defeat him by yourself.

. While it’s not the best option to run away from this fight, he is pretty tough to beat, so it may be an unfortunate necessity, especially if you’re playing in hardcore mode and aren’t sure you can defeat him by yourself. The Son of Malphas drops Ingenous Cores in World Tier Four. This is a guaranteed drop.

How to beat the Son of Malphas in Diablo 4

You’ll get a few epic rewards for completing the Vaults. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While you can’t specifically target-farm the Son of Malphas this season or truly prepare for the fight as he spawns randomly, there are a few mechanics you should be cautious about if you want to defeat him, including:

He will smash his club onto the ground twice in front of him. Move to the left or right to avoid getting hit. He will swing his club to the left and the right, emitting an arc of small, moving fireballs. This can be hard to avoid. As soon as you see him raise his club to swing, dodge and stand behind him or try to get through the gaps between the fireballs to avoid taking damage. He often performs mechanic one and then mechanic two right away. It’s basically “smash-smash, swing-swing.” Knowing this makes avoiding the fireballs a little easier. He will jump into the air and smash into the ground. As soon as you see him do this, start running and avoid the marker that shows where he lands. He may also swing his club randomly without emitting any fireballs. Health pots drop at the 75, 50, and 25 percent health markers.

Although he has an almost impossibly large health bar, as long as you avoid these attacks and damage him in between them, you can beat him without too much hassle. As his mechanics are repetitive, you can spot and counter them very quickly.

The fight is daunting, but once you get the hang of his mechanics, you’ll conquer him in no time. That said, if you find both the Butcher and the Son, I wish you good luck!