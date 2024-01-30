How to farm Igneous Cores in Diablo 4

There are several new items and resources in Diablo 4 Season Three, including Ingeous Cores, which are used to open the Vault of the Loom, where you can challenge the new endgame boss, Malphas.

Recommended Videos

However, you need quite a few Igenous Cores and Shattered Stones to do so, which means you’re going to have to get farming if you want to finish the season.

Diablo 4: How to farm Igneous Cores, explained

You need the cores to open the Vault of the Loom. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Diablo 4 Season Three, there are two ways to farm Igneous Cores, and they include:

Summoning and defeating the Heralds of Malphas inside the Arcane Tremors (the new seasonal activity) in World Tier Four. Defeating the Son of Malphas boss inside the Arcane Tremors or Nightmare Vaults in World Tier Four.

However, as Igneous Cores is an essential resource, it’s rare, and there are a few issues with the two farming methods you need to know about before jumping in.

Method one: Heralds of Malphas Igneous Core farming

The green map markers indicate Seasonal Content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon the Heralds of Malphas inside the Arcane Tremors in Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct, you must find a Brazier and have the necessary summoning materials: three Elemental Cores and 50 Shattered Stones.

All the items can be found or obtained as follows:

Elemental Cores : These can be acquired by interacting with the Obelisks in the Arcane Tremors (they look like a four-star pillar with a green leaf on the map). Or you can get them by defeating the guardians from the Construct Beacons.

: These can be acquired by interacting with the Obelisks in the Arcane Tremors (they look like a four-star pillar with a green leaf on the map). Or you can get them by defeating the guardians from the Construct Beacons. Shattered Stones: These can be obtained by interacting with the Obelisks in the Arcane Tremors and defeating the spawned enemies or by defeating enemy constructs.

These can be obtained by interacting with the Obelisks in the Arcane Tremors and defeating the spawned enemies or by defeating enemy constructs. Braziers: These can be located on your map and look like little cups with a green leaf.

Once you have the summoning materials, you can summon the Heralds of Malphas and defeat them to get Igneous Cores.

However, there is a catch—these cores aren’t a guaranteed drop, meaning there’s only a chance you’ll get them. So, you may need to complete this method multiple times to get one core. And even more times to farm for it.

Tip: Even though the cores aren’t a guaranteed drop, this is the best farming method for Igneous Cores because you don’t risk your character’s life, and summoning the Heralds is easy if you consistently complete seasonal tasks for the summoning materials.

Method two: Son of Malphas boss Igneous Core farming

This boss spawns randomly like the Butcher. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The second method requires defeating the Son of Malphas boss in Diablo 4 Season Three. As this boss is a random spawn on the map in the Arcane Tremores or Nightmare Vaults, you can’t technically farm for it, meaning you are unable to defeat the boss repeatedly in a consecutive fashion to get Igneous Cores.

However, if you spot the boss, he often lurks around the Seat of the Heavens in the Fractured Peaks, or he may randomly appear in the dungeon, be sure to defeat him every time you do because the cores are a guaranteed drop.

Like method one, there is a catch here too—he’s much like the Butcher in that he appears when he wants and has massive amounts of Health and one-shot attacks. So, challenge him with a group, or do it solo at your own risk.

As I often play solo, I prefer the first method because it doesn’t require much effort other than simply enjoying the seasonal content to collect the summoning materials. Even though you aren’t guaranteed an Igneous Core, they drop every few summons. So, stock up on summoning materials and keep trying. And remember to do all this in World Tier Four.

When you have seven Igenous Cores and 250 Shattered Stones, you can finally open the Vault of the Loom in World Tier Four and challenge Malphas. Although they are time-consuming to get, these are the best farming methods for Igneous Cores.