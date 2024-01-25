Diablo 4 season three: How to find and complete Arcane Tremors in Season of the Construct

Arcane Tremors are a foundational part of the repeatable seasonal activities during Diablo 4‘s third season, Season of the Construct.

Completing Arcane Tremors rewards players with gold and gear, but more importantly they can earn Pearls of Warding, which are key to maximizing rewards from the new seasonal dungeons known as Vaults. Players can also earn new or duplicate Governing and Tuning Stones to equip on their seasonal Seneschal Companion.

But completing Arcane Tremors aren’t as easy as going to their exact location on the map.

How to find Arcane Tremors in Diablo 4 season three

Arcane Tremors are noted on your map with a green, seasonal icon of a leaf on a bed of flames. Regions that have that icon active means you can go complete Arcane Tremors there. However, that icon doesn’t mark anything specific, it only indicates that Arcane Tremors is active there.

Follow the green. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find and complete Arcane Tremors, you will need to make your way to the other seasonal objective icons you see on the map.

How to complete Arcane Tremors in Diablo 4 season three

To complete Arcane Tremors, you will need to collect Elemental Cores from the seasonal obelisks marked on your map, take them to a brazier, and defeat the elite boss that is summoned.

I’ve memorized the timing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Each obelisk has its own version of a timing-based environmental trap. Once you figure out the timing of the trap, you will need to get in close to the obelisk and interact with it via a one-second cast for it to drop its Elemental Core.

I’ve got plenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With at least three Cores and 50 Shattered Stone, which you can get plentifully by defeating enemy constructs, you can summon a Herald of Malphas at a brazier. Once activated, you will need to defeat a couple of waves and a couple elite enemies before the Herald shows up. The type of Herald you summon depends on the type of brazier:

Gelid Brazier summons a Herald of Malphas with Frozen, Cold Enchanted, and Chilling Wind affixes.

summons a Herald of Malphas with affixes. Voltaic Brazier summons a Herald of Malphas with Lightning Enchanted, Teleporter, and Electrified Obelisk affixes.

summons a Herald of Malphas with affixes. Igneous Brazier summons a Herald of Malphas with Explosive, Mortar, and Fire Enchanted affixes.

Keep your distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Upon defeating the Herald of Malphas, it will drop a Pearl of Warding, a Governing or Tuning Stone, gold, gear, and more. Governing or Tuning Stones can be equipped to your Seneschal Companion, while duplicates can be used to upgrade your existing stones.