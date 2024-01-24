How to upgrade your Seneschal companion in Diablo 4 season three

The Seneschal construct companion is a new seasonal companion in Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct. Your construct companion will not die, and how it influences your combat is entirely up to you.

Recommended Videos

Your new companion can be found very quickly into the new seasonal questline.

How to get your Seneschal Construct companion in Diablo 4 season three

You can acquire the Seneschal Construct companion by completing the first two quests of the seasonal questline: A Suppurate Wound and The Yshari.

Your starter construct abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the end of The Yshari, your new NPC ally Ayuzhan will take the Inert Construct you found during A Suppurate Wound when you were searching for the the Vault, and repair it for you. During these first seasonal quests, make sure you are picking up all the Shattered Stone that drops.

How to upgrade the Seneschal Construct companion in Diablo 4 season three

The Seneschal Construct’s abilities are determined by its equipped Governing Stones, while those abilities are modified by Tuning Stones. You can have two Governing Stones equipped, and you can attach three Tuning Stones to each individual Governing Stone. Governing Stones and Tuning Stones can be upgraded by acquiring duplicates of each specific stone.

A well earned Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To collect both Governing Stones and Tuning Stones, you will need to complete Vaults, which will reward you stones at the end and also drop stones from elite enemy constructs. You can get more stones out of Vaults by opening Wardwoven Chests at the end, provided you complete a Vault with at least one stack of Zoltun’s Warding still active. You earn this blessing at the start of a Vault with Pearls of Warding, and lose stacks every time you take damage from a trap.

While fighting constructs in the seasonal questline and activities, you will also collect plenty of Shattered Stone, which you’ll find in the seasonal section of your Stats & Materials page. Shattered Stone can be crafted into new Governing Stones and Tuning Stones at the Jeweler, meaning you’ll have to reach level 20 first to unlock that method of forging new stones.

The Seneschal companion will scale up with you as you level up.