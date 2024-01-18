Category:
Diablo 4 season three Vaults: How to get Pearls of Warding

Follow the tremors.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:57 pm
A Necromancer fighting enemy Constructs inside a Vault in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct, offers a new dungeon type for you and your mechanical construct companion to take on: Vaults. But before you take on this labyrinth of traps and elemental enemy constructs, you should get some Pearls of Warding.

Pearls of Warding are collectible items that can be deposited at a BOX at the start of a Vault, which grants you stacks of Zoltun’s Warding. While navigating a Vault, you will lose a stack of Zoltun’s Blessing if you’re hit by a trap. But if you still have more than one stack active by the time you complete a Vault, you can open extra special reward chests such as the Wardwoven Chest.

So you’ll definitely want to stack up on Pearls of Warding before heading into the Vault. Thankfully, you won’t have to travel far.

Where to find Pearls of Warding in Diablo 4 season three

An enemy Construct in a frozen cave in Diablo 4
I’ll fight anything for a rare chest, even a mechanical scorpion. Image via Blizzard Enterainment.

According to the Jan. 18 developer update, players will be able to acquire Pearls of Warding by completing Diablo 4‘s new seasonal activity, Arcane Tremors.

Arcane Tremors are an activity that takes place near the entrance to a Vault. They will also appear on the minimap with the green seasonal indicator across all the continents. In this activity, you have to fight back against an incursion of enemy constructs that are breaking out of the Vaults and making it to the surface.

During the activity, you will need to search for cores that can be deposited in a brazier to draw out a Herald of Malphas. Cores can be acquired from obelisks, enemy constructs, and other open-world sources. Once the Herald of Malphas is summoned, you, your Seneschal Companion, and allied players will have to defeat him to drop Pearls of Warding, alongside other valuable loot. Pearls of Warding will also drop from Elite Constructs during this activity as well.

With Season of the Construct still yet to release, there may be other ways of acquiring Pearls of Warding that we don’t know about yet. Until we learn more, get ready to fight those Heralds.

Read Article All the big quality-of-life changes coming to Diablo 4 Season of the Construct
New end game boss in season of the construct diablo 4
