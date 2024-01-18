Category:
Diablo

All the big quality-of-life changes coming to Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

These have been a long time coming.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 06:50 am
New end game boss in season of the construct diablo 4
Image via Blizzard

In Diablo 4 Season Three, Season of the Construct, not only will you get to enjoy a new questline, befriend a customizable companion, and obtain epic rewards, but there will also be several significant quality-of-life updates arriving in the Sanctuary that players have been begging for since Diablo launched.

Recommended Videos

All big QoL changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season of the Construct

new respect skill tree in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
This new respec tree will help when planning your builds. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct goes live on Jan. 23, players will undoubtedly appreciate the four massive QoL updates for Diablo 4. They include: 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
  1. Persistent (ongoing) Helltide Events
    • Hell will now be more aggressive and oppressive, and you can participate in the Helltide events more often (every hour on the hour). This will give you more opportunities to gather cinders and other valuable loot.
  2. Skill Tree Respec Mode
    • This new mode will allow you to edit and preview your skill tree without spending resources to respec, saving time and gold. And when you’re ready, you simply confirm the new layout to equip it. Hopefully, this will make testing ideas and builds much more effortless. 
  3. Move with your W-A-S-D keys
    • For those playing Diablo 4 on the PC, you can now navigate the Sanctuary using the W-A-S-D keys on your keyboard instead of the mouse, one of the most highly requested features in Diablo 4. 
  4. Extra Stash Tab
    • An extra Stash Tab will be available. But you have to purchase this feature from your Stash in any major city. I tend to hoard items, so this is a welcome QoL change. 

While these are welcome changes, they’re not the only QoL changes coming to Diablo 4. You will also notice improvements to your interface when trading Gold and improved item rates, specifically for the materials you need to summon the end-game bosses. Hopefully, this should make summoning them a much less painful experience. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct should be an exciting new elemental-themed season for you to enjoy, along with these big QoL changes. 

related content
Read Article Diablo 4 season three: All Battle Pass Rewards
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three: All Battle Pass Rewards
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 18, 2024
Read Article When is Diablo 4 season 4’s release date?
Various characters and armor are shown in a Diablo 4 screen.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
When is Diablo 4 season 4’s release date?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Can you use WASD to move in Diablo 4?
Diablo 4 Necromancer class surrounded by summoned creatures
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Can you use WASD to move in Diablo 4?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season three will finally add WASD movement
Diablo 4 season 3 giant mechanical monster attacking party
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three will finally add WASD movement
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 dev says seasons won’t have important stories, so it’s okay to miss them
Diablo 4 characters fending off a crowd on enemies
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 dev says seasons won’t have important stories, so it’s okay to miss them
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Diablo 4 season three: All Battle Pass Rewards
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three: All Battle Pass Rewards
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 18, 2024
Read Article When is Diablo 4 season 4’s release date?
Various characters and armor are shown in a Diablo 4 screen.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
When is Diablo 4 season 4’s release date?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Can you use WASD to move in Diablo 4?
Diablo 4 Necromancer class surrounded by summoned creatures
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Can you use WASD to move in Diablo 4?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season three will finally add WASD movement
Diablo 4 season 3 giant mechanical monster attacking party
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three will finally add WASD movement
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 dev says seasons won’t have important stories, so it’s okay to miss them
Diablo 4 characters fending off a crowd on enemies
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 dev says seasons won’t have important stories, so it’s okay to miss them
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 17, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.