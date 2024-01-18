All the big quality-of-life changes coming to Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

In Diablo 4 Season Three, Season of the Construct, not only will you get to enjoy a new questline, befriend a customizable companion, and obtain epic rewards, but there will also be several significant quality-of-life updates arriving in the Sanctuary that players have been begging for since Diablo launched.

All big QoL changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season of the Construct

This new respec tree will help when planning your builds. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct goes live on Jan. 23, players will undoubtedly appreciate the four massive QoL updates for Diablo 4. They include:

Persistent (ongoing) Helltide Events Hell will now be more aggressive and oppressive, and you can participate in the Helltide events more often (every hour on the hour). This will give you more opportunities to gather cinders and other valuable loot. Skill Tree Respec Mode This new mode will allow you to edit and preview your skill tree without spending resources to respec, saving time and gold. And when you’re ready, you simply confirm the new layout to equip it. Hopefully, this will make testing ideas and builds much more effortless. Move with your W-A-S-D keys For those playing Diablo 4 on the PC, you can now navigate the Sanctuary using the W-A-S-D keys on your keyboard instead of the mouse, one of the most highly requested features in Diablo 4. Extra Stash Tab An extra Stash Tab will be available. But you have to purchase this feature from your Stash in any major city. I tend to hoard items, so this is a welcome QoL change.

While these are welcome changes, they’re not the only QoL changes coming to Diablo 4. You will also notice improvements to your interface when trading Gold and improved item rates, specifically for the materials you need to summon the end-game bosses. Hopefully, this should make summoning them a much less painful experience.

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct should be an exciting new elemental-themed season for you to enjoy, along with these big QoL changes.