Diablo 4 season three countdown: Exact start time and release date

A new season beckons in Diablo 4 and the countdown to the start of season three is well and truly on.

Following the Season of the Malignant and Season of Blood in Diablo 4, season three will likely introduce new gameplay concepts and plenty of changes across the board. But full details on exactly what is being introduced are yet to be shared.

Despite receiving no details on what to expect from Blizzard, we can already work out exactly how long it is until season three releases in Diablo 4 based on the format from previous changes in season.

When does Diablo 4 season three begin?

New content is on the horizon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A confirmed release date for Diablo 4 season three is yet to be officially revealed, though it is expected to arrive on Jan. 23, 2024, immediately after season two, the Season of Blood, comes to an end.

There was no break period between the end of season one and season two in Diablo 4, so the same is expected for season three. By going from the previous change in seasons, we can also expect season three to be released at 10 am PT. This has, however, yet to be confirmed by Blizzard.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 1 : 0 6 : 5 0 : 4 8

You can use the countdown above to see exactly how many days, minutes, hours, and seconds there are until the release of season three in Diablo 4. The countdown is set to 12pm CT on Jan. 23, 2024, and will be updated if Blizzard announces a different start time for the new season.

Details for season three will be shared during an upcoming Campfire Chat livestream, where you can expect to hear about itemization changes, tweaks to stats, and any new content being brought to Diablo 4 for the new season.