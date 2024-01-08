When does Diablo 4 season three release?

A new season is looming in Diablo 4 as season three is now right around the corner—and we’re here to tell you exactly when it releases.

Diablo 4 seasons last for three months, with the first season, the Season of the Malignant, followed by the Season of Blood. While we don’t know what the next season will be called or what it entails, we can expect changes to itemization, stats, and new gameplay features.

The wait for season three is not too far away now, and we may have already been told the actual date of when the new content will drop.

When does Diablo 4 season two end?

The Season of Blood is nearing its end. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo YouTube

Diablo 4 season two is set to end on Jan. 23, 2024, as shown in-game via the battle pass menu. If the same format is followed from the end of season one, season two should end at 12pm CT, and season three will start immediately—though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

At the time of writing, no details are known on what season three will offer in Diablo 4, but a new Campfire Chat is set to be announced before the change in seasons, where we can expect to hear all about the new offerings.

Like the start of previous seasons, the end of season two will see any seasonal characters moved to the Eternal Realm and a new seasonal character will need to be created to play season three—although you will retain Renown across zones, any unlocked Weapon and Armor Transmogs, and Mounts.

Season three is expected to last for three months, the same as previous seasons in Diablo 4, and should come to an end at some point in April 2024. The confirmed end date will likely be revealed by the in-game battle pass when season three begins.