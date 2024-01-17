Diablo 4 season three will finally add WASD movement

Diablo 4‘s third season, Season of the Construct, will be introducing a bevy of new content, but one of the most significant additions to the game will be WASD movement for PC players.

Since Diablo 4‘s launch last June, PC players have had the option to play using either a regular controller or a keyboard and mouse. Those who prefer to use the latter, though, have long complained about not being able to use the WASD keys to move their character. Instead, they’ve been forced to move via clicking the mouse. Fortunately, this will finally be rectified with season 3, which is scheduled to launch in just under a week’s time.

Exploring Diablo 4‘s world should become a lot easier for some players. Image via Blizzard.

Although I personally play games exclusively with a controller, even I find it a tad baffling that Blizzard never implemented WASD movement in Diablo 4 from the get-go. Especially since many other isometric RPGs like Diablo 4 have it as a standard feature. Blizzard never explicitly said it wouldn’t implement WASD movement eventually, but clearly there was enough vocal demand from PC fans to encourage the team to make it a priority for 2024.

Despite not being the only quality-of-life update for Season of the Construct, the addition of WASD movement caught fans’ attention on Reddit. A dedicated thread shows plenty of people are pleased to see it implemented. “Very excited for this. I use a mouse with side buttons so being able to move with one hand and use skills with the other will be a big improvement for me. As it is, my mouse hand is doing a lot,” explained LolitsaDaniel.

Even those who use controllers are glad to see WASD movement, if only because they’re happy those who’ve asked for it are getting it. As eetfukouija said, “Honestly since playing with a controller I’ve never looked back. But good for those asking for this.”

As for the other quality-of-life updates, season three will be making Helltides active at all times. There will be a five minute rest period every hour, but you’ll otherwise get to fight Hellspawn more frequently, which means increased chances to collect Cinders and other rewards. You’ll also be able to purchase an extra Stash Tab in any capital city, thus increasing your inventory space.