Can you use WASD to move in Diablo 4 Beta?

The primary movement keys in almost any PC game are WASD, but the Diablo series has never conformed to that. Like any top-down RPG, Diablo allows players to move with their mouse, as they have such a different viewpoint compared to a traditional first or third-person title. However, this is quite jarring for some mouse and keyboard traditionalists, who have never had to get their fingers off WASD to move around in a game.

Naturally, Diablo 4 has copied its predecessors in this way. By default, players move their characters using the mouse in the Diablo 4 beta rather than pressing WASD on the keyboard. While some might get used to this way of moving, others are asking if there is any possible way they can change the movement method to use WASD rather than the mouse.

Using WASD to move in Diablo 4

Unfortunately for WASD enthusiasts, the only way to move your character in Diablo 4 on a mouse and keyboard is with the mouse itself. At least in the beta, there is no way to change your settings so that WASD is the default movement method. Perhaps Blizzard Entertainment will change this before launch, after community feedback, but that would seem unlikely given Diablo’s history.

So, if you want to play Diablo 4 using a mouse and keyboard, you’ll have to get used to clicking and holding your left mouse button to move around the map. If that is not working for you, however, there is always the option of plugging in a controller to your PC. Diablo 4 has full controller support on PC, meaning if you have a spare Dualshock 4 or Xbox controller lying around, with the proper USB cable, you can play Diablo 4 using that input device over a mouse and keyboard.