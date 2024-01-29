How to get Elemental Cores in Diablo 4

Elemental Cores are a key resource in Diablo 4‘s third season, Season of the Construct, as they’re crucial to obtaining the most valuable items needed during the season.

Specifically, Elemental Cores are needed to complete the seasonal Arcane Tremors activities by way of summoning elite bosses known as Heralds of Malphas. When defeated, these Heralds will drop valuable rewards in Diablo 4.

How to acquire Elemental Cores

Elemental Cores are acquired by interacting with seasonal Obelisks located around Sanctuary, in areas where Arcane Tremors are active during Season of the Construct.

Dodge this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Obelisks, each with its own version of a timing-based elemental trap you must get past so you can interact with the Obelisk, temporarily disable it, and pick up an Elemental Core. You won’t be able to just tank the damage the Obelisk traps emit since it will also push you back.

The first Obelisk type is an Ice-based trap that fires directional blasts outward; weave between the blasts to reach the center. The second Obelisk type fires a circle of fireballs you have to run and avoid. The third Obelisk type fires waves of red electricity; wait for the big wave to fire off before sprinting toward the Obelisk. You only need to interact with the Obelisk for a one-second cast for the Elemental Core to drop.

Cores inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elemental Cores will also drop from Construct Beacons you can find in areas where Arcane Tremors are active. They won’t show up on the map, but when activated, they will summon a wave or two of enemy constructs.

How to use Elemental Cores

Big boy’s gotta go down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With three Elemental Cores and five Shattered Stones, you can go to one of the braziers in the area where Arcane Tremors are active and summon a Herald of Malphas. After starting the summon, you’ll need to defeat a couple of waves and Elite enemies before the Herald arrives. The Herald will have a handful of affixed elite effects that vary based on the type of brazier you used:

A Gelid Brazier will summon a Herald of Malphas with Frozen, Cold Enchanted, and Chilling Wind affixes.

will summon a Herald of Malphas with affixes. A Voltaic Brazier will summon a Herald of Malphas with Lightning Enchanted, Teleporter, and Electrified Obelisk affixes.

will summon a Herald of Malphas with affixes. An Igneous Brazier will summon a Herald of Malphas with Explosive, Mortar, and Fire Enchanted affixes.

Upon defeating a Herald of Malphas, they will drop a Pearl of Warding, a Governing Stone, a Demon’s Heart, gold, and gear. Governing Stones are used to attune your Seneschal Companion, and Pearls of Warding are used to get extra powerful rewards from Vaults.