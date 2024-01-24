Category:
Diablo 4 season 3: Season of the Construct quest list

A new season means a new journey.
Published: Jan 24, 2024 02:51 pm
An ominous, demonic mechanical contraption in Diablo 4 season three.
Season of the Construct is live, and alongside the new activities and season passes that accompany a new season in Diablo 4, season three also features a new seasonal questline.

Like with previous seasonal questlines in Diablo, these quests will introduce you to the seasonal features and activities. This season, that includes the new Vault dungeons, a Seneschal construct companion, and the Governing and Tuning Stones used to equip your companion with fun abilities.

All Season of Construct main questline quests

Here are all of the quests that make up the main Season of Construct seasonal storyline, in order, with a brief synopsis of each.

  1. A Supparated Wound: Travel from Gea Kul to the Unearthed Vault in the middle of the Amber Sands of Kehjistan. Explore until you find the Inert Construct and the Doorway to Nowhere.
  2. The Yshari: Travel through the Doorways to Nowhere area, minding the traps and defeating the Constructs, until you reach a demon-possesed Ayuzhan. Defeat him to free him, and he will repair the Construct you found earlier and give you your seasonal companion.
  3. The Ennead: Travel through the Library with Ayuzhan and defeat the summoned Herald of Malphus.
  4. A Body Stolen, A Body Made: Travel to Scosglen and enter another Vault. Avoid the traps and complete the Vault.
  5. Drums of the Vault: Collect 50 Shattered Stone from constructs and three Elemental Cores from seasonal Obelisks to upgrade your Seneschal companion.
  6. The Smothered Ache: Enter the Vault of Stone in Fractured Peaks. Survive the Vault’s traps and complete it, retrieve Ayuzhan’s Runecarving Tools, and return to Ayuzhan.
  7. The World He Knew: Craft your first Seneschal companion stone cache, then travel to Caldeum Library to research Vizjerei Rituals. Return to Gea Kul to attune the Runestone. Receive the Blessing of Diablo at the Altar of Terror then complete the Vizjerei Athenaeum.
  8. The Tumor: Find and enter the Vault of Ink in Hawezar. Venture through the Vault, surviving traps and elite enemies before confronting Malphas, then defeat Son of Malphas.
  9. The Miracle: This is the big boss fight of the seasonal quest line. Talk to Ayuzhan to reach the Vault of the Loom. You will need to collect the designated items and put them on their respective pedestals, then survive three rooms filled with waves of enemies. Finally, head to the final room, defeat Malphas, pick up the Keystone, and destroy the Loom.
  10. The Span of Our Arms: Speak to Ayuzhan in the Gatehall to complete the storyline and unlock seasonal Vaults for you to complete.

How long does it take to complete the Season of Construct questline?

Overall, it should take you just a few hours to complete the full Season of Construct questline. With a level one, fresh seasonal character, you can expect to get through the first five quests in just about an hour given that they’re relatively straightforward.

If you ran into a problem during Drums of the Vault where your progression was blocked, the devs are aware of the issue and are rolling out a hotfix on Jan. 24.

All Kulle's Heart Journal locations in Diablo 4 season 3
New end game boss in season of the construct diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
All Kulle's Heart Journal locations in Diablo 4 season 3
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 24, 2024
How to upgrade your Seneschal companion in Diablo 4 season three
A companion construct next to a forge in Diablo 4 season three.
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
How to upgrade your Seneschal companion in Diablo 4 season three
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 24, 2024
Diablo 4's new season 'feels worse than season one,' according to some dedicated players
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4's new season 'feels worse than season one,' according to some dedicated players
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 24, 2024
How to fix Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault not working bug error
Diablo character fighting the undead
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
How to fix Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault not working bug error
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 24, 2024
Diablo 4 season 3 levelling guide: How to progress quickly
Lilith with spread wings, surrounded by red in diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season 3 levelling guide: How to progress quickly
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.