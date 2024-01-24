How to fix Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault not working bug error

Drums of the Vault is a season three quest in Diablo 4, and it’s been bugged to a point where many players can’t complete the challenge.

I hit the ground running this season with the Diablo 4 season three leveling guide, but the Drums of the Vault not working bug caused a setback, and my speedrunner genes didn’t like that. After failing to complete the quest, I tried all the potential fixes I could think of.

How to fix Drums of the Vault not working bug error in Diablo 4

Less bugs, more bosses please. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The easiest fix for the Drums of the Vault not working error in Diablo 4 is leaving the zone and returning. Once you fail to interact with the quest, leave the zone and come back after you’re far enough for a reset to try again.

This is one of the many solution methods for this bug, with Diablo 4 players sharing more fixes on Reddit after realizing the quest was bugged. Try the following fixes if zoning out and returning to the quest zone doesn’t fix this error.

Change realms

If you’re playing in the Seasonal Realm, try logging into an Eternal Realm character. After changing realms, return to the Seasonal Realm and try interacting with the Drums of the Vault quest again.

Change settings and relaunch Diablo 4

Exit out of your session and turn off crossplay in Diablo 4. Relaunch the game after changing this setting. I’d also recommend restarting the Battle.net launcher during this time, just to cover more bases.

Change your World Tier

Changing your World Tier in Diablo 4 also helps to fix the Drums of the Vault not working bug. Start a session with your character after changing World Tiers, and try completing the quest again.