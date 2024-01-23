Diablo 4 season 3 levelling guide: How to progress quickly

Diablo 4 only gets started whenever you hit max level, with the same likely being the case for the upcoming Season of the Construct. If you don’t want to spent too much time on the level grind, there are a few tips for progressing quickly.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 season three dropped on Jan. 23, 2024 with plenty of new loot, game mechanics, end game bosses, and world events set to infuse the dungeon crawler with new content. Though some such as myself might enjoy the opportunity to level new seasonal characters, it may feel tedious to others.

If you’re trying to level up quickly in Diablo 4 to get ready for season three, below are a few tips for you to test out.

How to level quickly in Diablo 4 season three

Season of the Construct introduces a new threat, and new powers. Image via Blizzard

Though some builds are optimized for the level process, like the Twisting Blades Rogues, you should pick whatever class you’d like to brave the next season with. The upcoming season is expected to release alongside another major balancing update, so the power rankings of the five current classes are sure to change in the near future. Below are leveling tips to get your created character up to speed.

Skip the Diablo 4 Campaign

If you haven’t completed the Diablo 4 main storyline yet, you need to do this on a fresh character. Thankfully, this is a great way to gain levels if you can speed through the storyline and optional objectives.

If you have already finished the story on another character, you should elect to skip the campaign again. From here, you immediately begin to take on open-world objectives such as World Quests that reward far more experience.

Play on Higher World Tiers

Higher World Tiers are a great way to only get more rewards and rarer loot, but also to gain significantly more XP. Of course, higher World Tiers only give more XP because the enemies are significantly stronger, so ensure you’re prepared to play a much more difficult version of the game. If you’re well versed with your character or have party members to play with, I highly recommend kicking it up to World Tier Three or Four.

Play Seasonal Content

The best part of starting a new season is getting to work on the new storyline and ensuing side objectives. Season of the Construct is expected to be the same, with an entire new quest chain to introduce players to the new threat to Sanctuary.

I highly recommend following this quest chain and completing any World Events or World Quests afterwards. These are typically great ways to get levels quickly and to get best in-slot gear before starting to tackle end game bosses.