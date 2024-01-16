Diablo 4 season three class tier list

Diablo 4 features five distinct classes that often shift in rankings due to buffs or nerfs to the respective class. With Diablo 4 season three in full swing, the best class in Diablo 4 has once again changed around.

Diablo 4 season three, titled The Gauntlet, is set to release on Jan. 23, 2024. Though there will be patches after the season launches that will undoubtedly impact the class rankings, we can speculate based on more recent changes what will be the best classes going into the season.

If you are trying to see where your favorite class ranks, here is our tier list for Diablo 4 season three.

The best classes heading into Diablo 4 season three

As updates are released during season three, this list is sure to change around. Image via TierMaker

Though another unnamed class is already on its way for the upcoming Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4 season three will only start with the core five classes. Though Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer are the top damage dealers currently, this might change as patches are released during the next season.

C Tier

Necromancers haven’t improved much since the start of season two | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Necromancer

Necromancers are likely used to seeing the bottom of this list. Due to the classes’ relative lack of mobility and reliance on summons, the Necromancer ends up at the bottom of the tier rankings at the start of Diablo 4 season three.

B Tier

Rogues are an excellent choice for those after versatility | Image via Blizzard.

Rogue

Rogues have improved heavily compared to where the class was at the start of season two. The Twisting Blades and Piercing Shot builds can help the class perform with the higher-ranking classes on this list; however, the class is still relatively limited in terms of crowd control and burst damage.

Buffs to your Screwblades and ranged weapons could easily help the Rogue climb up this list to reach A tier. The Rogue has plenty of potential, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the class gain even more attention in the upcoming season and eventual expansion.

A Tier

Druids in Diablo 4 have no shortage of build options | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Druid

Sorceror

As expected, Lightning Sorcerer builds have been heavily nerfed but the class still remains firmly in the top three for the beginning of season three. You can still easily use the Lightning Ball build, but I recommend also looking into Arc Lash and Fire builds to make up for the massive damage that you might expect to lose out on.

The Druid is still among the best classes in Diablo 4 in thanks to its wide versatility. The best Druid builds remain melee-focused builds such as the Werewolf or Stormclaw builds that focus on the shapeshifting abilities of the class.

S Tier

Barbarians remain on top for another season | Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment.

Barbarian

Almost all Barbarian nerfs prior to the release of season three have been targeted at one specific Barbarian build, the Hammer of the Ancients, with the other specs being relatively untouched. Barbarian players still have it all, incredible damage, crowd control, AoE, and single-target damage.

The Double-Swing build and Upheaval spec will likely rise in priority with the Hammer of the Ancients nerf. If you are looking to pick the best class going into this fresh season, then Barbarian is for you.