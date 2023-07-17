When building your Sorcerer in Diablo 4, there are several factors that you need to take into consideration, including the best weapons, the best Legendary Aspects, and even the best gems.

Like all the best items, your Sorcerer build will determine which of the seven gems is the best for the different slotted areas—armor, jewelry, and weapon.

Here is an explanation of the best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

The best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 will depend on your build and where you slot the gem, as they offer different bonuses depending on where they’re slotted.

However, the best gems for Sorcerers include the following:

Ruby

Emerald

Skulls

Amethyst

Here are all the best gems for every popular Sorcerer end-game build, where to slot them, and the bonuses they offer. For the most part, the best gems are the same, regardless of the build; the only exceptions are for fire-based Sorcerer builds, which benefit from Damage Over Time.

Build Name Best Gem for Jewelry Best Gem for Armor Best Gem for Weapons Arc Lash Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Blizzard Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Ball Lightning Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Chain Lightning Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Firewall Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Amethyst—Adds Damage Over Time (DoT) Meteor Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Amethyst—Adds Damage Over Time (DoT) Ice Shards Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

In every major town across the Sanctuary, you’ll find the Jewler, which is where you need to go to craft the higher-grade gems. In the end game, you’ll want to craft and slot the Royal versions of each of these gems for the best possible bonuses.

If you’re in the end game, you’ll notice that the Sorcerer doesn’t have that same “oomph” that it does while you’re leveling—and I noticed it almost immediately as I was farming Nightmare Dungeons.

But having the best-crafted gems and having them slotted in the appropriate places does help lessen the divide—but it’s not enough to bring the Sorcerer to being an S-tier end-game class, unfortunately.

Regardless of your Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, you’ll benefit significantly from the Royal versions of Skulls, Rubies, Emeralds, and Amethysts.

