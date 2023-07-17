Best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

The best gems for every popular end-game Sorcerer build.

When building your Sorcerer in Diablo 4, there are several factors that you need to take into consideration, including the best weapons, the best Legendary Aspects, and even the best gems.

Like all the best items, your Sorcerer build will determine which of the seven gems is the best for the different slotted areas—armor, jewelry, and weapon.

Here is an explanation of the best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4, explained

The best gems for Sorcerers in Diablo 4 will depend on your build and where you slot the gem, as they offer different bonuses depending on where they’re slotted. 

However, the best gems for Sorcerers include the following: 

  • Ruby
  • Emerald
  • Skulls
  • Amethyst

Here are all the best gems for every popular Sorcerer end-game build, where to slot them, and the bonuses they offer. For the most part, the best gems are the same, regardless of the build; the only exceptions are for fire-based Sorcerer builds, which benefit from Damage Over Time.

Build NameBest Gem for JewelryBest Gem for ArmorBest Gem for Weapons
Arc LashSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
BlizzardSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Ball LightningSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Chain LightningSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
FirewallSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeAmethyst—Adds Damage Over Time (DoT)
MeteorSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeAmethyst—Adds Damage Over Time (DoT)
Ice ShardsSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

In every major town across the Sanctuary, you’ll find the Jewler, which is where you need to go to craft the higher-grade gems. In the end game, you’ll want to craft and slot the Royal versions of each of these gems for the best possible bonuses

If you’re in the end game, you’ll notice that the Sorcerer doesn’t have that same “oomph” that it does while you’re leveling—and I noticed it almost immediately as I was farming Nightmare Dungeons. 

But having the best-crafted gems and having them slotted in the appropriate places does help lessen the divide—but it’s not enough to bring the Sorcerer to being an S-tier end-game class, unfortunately.

Regardless of your Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, you’ll benefit significantly from the Royal versions of Skulls, Rubies, Emeralds, and Amethysts.

