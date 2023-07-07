Boost your damage and your defense with these gems.

Rogue players in Diablo 4 have plenty to think about when creating their perfect build, with gems playing a key role.

Diablo 4‘s Rogue class has high damage output but low survivability, resulting in it being crucial to strike the right balance in order to fulfill its true potential.

Abilities, Paragon Points, gear, and Aspects all play a role in providing that balance, while gems are the finishing touch to provide an added boost.

There are a number of gems available in Diablo 4, so settling on the right one can be a tricky task, but we’re here to help with our guide on the best gems for Rogues in Diablo 4.

The best Rogue gems in Diablo 4

Emerald

Emeralds in Diablo 4 stand out as the best gem to use as a Rogue, specifically when applied to weapons as it provides additional Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Inflicting the Vulnerable status upon enemies is a key part of many of the best Rogue builds, so the boost provided by Emeralds is significant—particularly when using the Royal Emerald, which requires level 60 but provides 12 percent additional Critical Strike Damage.

To get the best out of Emeralds and your increased Critical Strike Damage, look for ways to increase your Intelligence stat, as this provides an increase to Critical Strike Chance.

Sapphire

Sapphires are another solid choice for Rogues to use in their builds in Diablo 4 because they provide increased Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Crowd Control is used in many Rogue builds and, in many scenarios, you can double-up on the boost from Sapphires and Emeralds by inflicting both Crowd Control and Vulnerable statuses upon enemies.

The Royal Sapphire provides a 12 percent boost to Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies and, like Emeralds, the best way to capitalize on the boost is by increasing Critical Strike Chance.

Increasing damage is key for Rogues. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Amethyst

Another option for Rogues to use in their build is Amethysts, which provide a boost to Damage Over Time when socketed to weapons.

The Rogue class has a number of Damage Over Time abilities, particularly the Imbuements that can be used, and increasing your Damage Over Time will provide a valuable boost to any Rogue build.

Poison and Shadow Imbuements and abilities are what you should be using with Amethysts, as both inflict Damage Over Time.

Skull

Skulls in Diablo 4 can be used in two different ways by the Rogue class, the first of which is on weapons to provide Life on Kill to boost survivability. But there are better gems to socket on weapons.

If you’re looking for the best gem to use on your armor as a Rogue, the Skull is a solid bet as it boosts Healing Received. Alternatively, socket it to jewelry to significantly improve your Armor stat.

The Royal Skull, the best variant of this gem, provides 14 Life on Kill with weapons, five percent increased Healing received on Armor, and a boost of 200 Armor when socketed to Jewelry.

Best gems for Rogues in Diablo 4 by type

Weapons

Emerald: Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies

Sapphire: Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies

Amethyst: Increased Damage Over Time

Skull: Life On Kill

Armor

Skull: Increased Healing Received

Amethyst: Damage Over Time Reduction

Ruby: Increased Maximum Life

Topaz: Damage Reduction while Control Impaired

Jewelry

Skull: Increased Armor

Diamond: Resistance to All Elements

About the author