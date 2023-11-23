Best Diablo 4 Black Friday sales

If you’ve been waiting to pick up Diablo 4, then Black Friday provides the perfect opportunity to do so at a discount.
Right now, there are some great deals on Diablo 4‘s various editions at a range of retailers. So whether you’re after a console bundle with Diablo 4 packed in, a physical or digital standard version, or one of the more premium editions, we’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals right now.
Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals
To make it easier for you to find the best Diablo 4 Black Friday discount for you, we’ve broken up the deals into UK and US regions.
Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals (US)
Right now in the US, we’re not seeing much in the way of great Diablo 4 bundle deals, but we are seeing good discounts on the game itself at both Steam and Amazon.
- Diablo 4 Standard Digital Edition (PC) is
$69.99$41.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Digital Digital Edition (PC) is
$89.99$53.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition (PC) is
$99.99$59.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Standard Edition (PS5) is
$69.99$49.99 at Amazon
If you’re looking to pick up Diablo 4, and aren’t fussed about having a physical edition, I highly recommend picking up one of Steam’s deals right now. Steam has the biggest discounts we’re seeing on Diablo 4 at the moment, so make sure to scoop up the game before the Steam Autumn Sale ends on Nov. 28.
Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals (UK)
Right now some of the biggest deals on Diablo 4 we’re seeing in the UK are at Steam. Steam has discounted all digital editions of Blizzard’s action RPG by a whopping 40%, resulting in big savings. But Steam isn’t the only place to pick up a Diablo 4 deal right now. We’re also seeing discounts at Amazon on Diablo 4 bundles as well as physical and digital editions. Take a look at some of the best deals below.
- Diablo 4 Standard Digital Edition (PC) is
£59.99£35.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Digital Digital Edition (PC) is
£79.99£47.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Digital Edition (PC) is
£84.99£50.99 at Steam – ends November 28
- Diablo 4 Standard Physical Edition (PS5) is
£69.99£49.95 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 Standard Digital Edition (Xbox) is
£69.99£41.99 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 Xbox Series X Bundle is
£489.99£389 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 + Light Bearer Mount + 666 Pack (Xbox) is
£69.99£58.71 at Amazon
- Xbox Series X Diablo 4 + CoD MW3 Bundle (Xbox) is
£559.98£450.99 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 + Light Bearer Mount + 666 Pack (PS5) is
£70.06£56.09 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 Standard Cross-Gen Physical Edition (PS4+PS5) is
£69.99£51.99 at Amazon
- Diablo 4 Digital Ultimate Edition (Xbox) is
£99.99£59.99 at Amazon
There are a couple of deals from the above that I would recommend the most. The Xbox Series X bundle saves you a massive £100 and gets you an Xbox Series X to boot, making it perfect for those wanting to pick up the latest Xbox while having a great game to jump into from the off. If you’re wanting to pick up CoD MW3 too, and don’t mind spending a bit extra, you can’t go wrong with that bundle either.
If you’re just looking for Diablo 4 and not any bundles, I highly recommend picking up one of Steam’s offerings for the biggest savings. If you’re on PS5 or Xbox, though, you should consider Amazon’s standard edition offerings.