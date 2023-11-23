Best Diablo 4 Black Friday sales

There's some hella good deals right now.

Woman holding a skull mask surrounded by skeletons in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve been waiting to pick up Diablo 4, then Black Friday provides the perfect opportunity to do so at a discount.

Right now, there are some great deals on Diablo 4‘s various editions at a range of retailers. So whether you’re after a console bundle with Diablo 4 packed in, a physical or digital standard version, or one of the more premium editions, we’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals right now.

Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals

Lillith, a demonic figure from Diablo 4, looking menacing in red and grey light.
Lilith approves of your big savings | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make it easier for you to find the best Diablo 4 Black Friday discount for you, we’ve broken up the deals into UK and US regions.

Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals (US)

Right now in the US, we’re not seeing much in the way of great Diablo 4 bundle deals, but we are seeing good discounts on the game itself at both Steam and Amazon.

If you’re looking to pick up Diablo 4, and aren’t fussed about having a physical edition, I highly recommend picking up one of Steam’s deals right now. Steam has the biggest discounts we’re seeing on Diablo 4 at the moment, so make sure to scoop up the game before the Steam Autumn Sale ends on Nov. 28.

Best Black Friday Diablo 4 deals (UK)

Right now some of the biggest deals on Diablo 4 we’re seeing in the UK are at Steam. Steam has discounted all digital editions of Blizzard’s action RPG by a whopping 40%, resulting in big savings. But Steam isn’t the only place to pick up a Diablo 4 deal right now. We’re also seeing discounts at Amazon on Diablo 4 bundles as well as physical and digital editions. Take a look at some of the best deals below.

There are a couple of deals from the above that I would recommend the most. The Xbox Series X bundle saves you a massive £100 and gets you an Xbox Series X to boot, making it perfect for those wanting to pick up the latest Xbox while having a great game to jump into from the off. If you’re wanting to pick up CoD MW3 too, and don’t mind spending a bit extra, you can’t go wrong with that bundle either.

If you’re just looking for Diablo 4 and not any bundles, I highly recommend picking up one of Steam’s offerings for the biggest savings. If you’re on PS5 or Xbox, though, you should consider Amazon’s standard edition offerings.

