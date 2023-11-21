The Steam Autumn sale has returned, and there are new deals for you to grab for 2023. You’ll have only a limited time to pick up some of your favorite titles and add them to your Steam library.

You have until Nov. 28 to grab the best discounts, but there are so many to choose from. We’ve gone through the sale and rounded up many of the must-have items you should add to your catalog.

The best Steam Autumn Sale 2023 deals

Image via Valve

These are some of the best games you can find available during the Steam Autumn 2023 Sale broken down by category. We’re not going to list out every deal we can find, but these are some of our favorites.

Action

Black Desert: $0.99 (90% off)

Diablo 4: $41.99 (40% off)

Lies of P: $47.99 (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption II: $19.79 (67%)

Remnant 2: $34.99 (30%)

Adventure

Dark Souls III: $29.99 (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto V: $14.99 (63% off)

Hogwarts Legacy: $35.99 (40% off)

Rust: $26.79 (33% off)

Starfield: $55.99 (20% off)

Casual

Dave the Diver: $15.99 (20% off)

My Time at Sandrock: $31.99 (20% off)

Overcooked! 2: $6.24 (75% off)

Slime Rancher 2: $21.98 (56% off)

Stardew Valley: $11.99 (20% off)

Cooperative

Battlefield 2024: $9.59 (84% off)

Dead by Deadlight: $7.99 (60% off)

Grounded: $23.99 (40% off)

Lords of the Fallen: $39.59 (34% off)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: $7.99 (60% off)

Fighting

Guilty Gear Strive: $19.99 (50% off)

Like a Dragon: Ishin!: $32.99 (45% off)

Mortal Kombat 1: $48.99 (30% off)

Sifu: $19.99 (50% off)

Street Fighter 6: $39.59 (34% off)

Horror

Hunt: Showdown: $11.39 (77% off)

Phasmophobia: $11.19 (20% off)

Project Zomboid: $13.39 (33% off)

Resident Evil 4: $39.59 (34% off)

Sons of the Forest: $23.99 (20% off)

Open world

Forza Horizon 5: $29.99 (50% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: $35.99 (40% off)

Seas of Thieves: $19.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $41.99 (40% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $9.99 (75% off)

Puzzle

Hitman World of Assassination: $27.99 (60% off)

It Takes Two: $11.99 (70% off)

Outer Wilds: $14.99 (40% off)

Stray: $19.79 (34% off)

Teardown: $22.49 (25% off)

Sci-Fi and cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077: $29.99 (50% off)

Half-Life: Alyx: $20.39 (66% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $9.99 (75% off)

Rimworld: $27.99 (20% off)

Stellaris: $11.99 (70% off)

Simulation

Civilization VI: $5.99 (90% off)

Crusader Kings 3: $24.99 (50% off)

Euro Truck Simulator 2: $4.99 (75% off)

Hearts of Iron IV: $11.99 (70% off)

Victoria 3: $24.99 (50% off)

Strategy