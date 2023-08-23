All Diablo 4 Sorcerer unique items and how to get them

The Sorcerer is one of the most popular early game and endgame classes in Diablo 4, with some popular builds like Chain Lightning or Ice Shard. With the right Paragron Boards, Legendary Aspects, skills, and Unique items, you’ll be able to handle all the endgame content like Nightmare Dungeons and World Bosses far more easily.

All Sorcerer Uniques in Diablo 4

There are eight Sorcerer Unique items in Diablo 4 and two available in Season One, the Season of the Malignant.

Name Type Stats and Effects Flamescar Unique Wand Weapon – Lucky Hit Chance

– Damage to Burning Enemies

– Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Lucky Hit: Chance to burn

– Additional Ranks to Incinerate

– While channeling Incinerate, you will periodically shoot embers attracted to enemies that deal increased Fire damage. Staff of Lam Essen Unique Staff Weapon – X Damage Per Second

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Lucky Hit: You have a chance to restore your primary resource

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

– Increased Damage to Injured Enemies

– Increased Lightning Damage

– Charged Bolts will pierce, but they’ll deal less damage. Staff of Endless RageUnique Staff Weapon – X Damage Per Second

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Additional Ranks of the Inner Flames Passive

– Increased Core Skill Damage

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

– Lucky Hit: There’s an increased chance to Slow

– Every third cast of Fireball will launch two more projectiles. Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Unique Amulet Amulet – Increased Resistance to All Elements

– Increased Non-Physical Damage

– Increased Crackling Energy Damage

– Additional Ranks of the Shocking Impact Passive

– Increased Movement Speed

– When you collect Crackling Energy, there’s a 15 percent chance to release a lightning nova that deals additional Lightning damage. Esu’s Heirloom Unique Boots Boots – Evade Grants an additional 30 percent Movement Speed for a second

– Increased Shrine Buff Duration

– Increased Slow Duration Reduction

– Increased Movement Speed

– Increased Movement Speed for a few seconds after killing an Elite enemy.

– Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage based on the Movement Speed bonus. Gloves of the Illuminator Unique Gloves Gloves – Increased Fireball Attack Speed

– Additional Ranks of Fireball

– Lucky Hit: There’s an increased chance to stun

– Increased Critical Strike Chance

– Fireball now bounces as it travels and will explode every time it hits the ground, but it will deal less damage. Iceheart Brais Unique Pants Pants/Greaves – While you’re Injured, your potion will also restore 10 percent of your primary resource

– Increased Freeze Duration

– Increased Damage to Frozen Enemies

– Increased Intelligence

– Increased Damage to Injured Enemies

– Enemies that die while they’re Frozen have an increased chance to unleash the skill, Frost Nova. Raiment of the Infinite Unique Chest Armor Chest Armor – Increased Ranks of the Glass Cannon Passive

– Increased Intelligence

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

– Increased Damage to Stunned Enemies

– After using Teleport, Close enemies will be pulled towards you and stunned for a short time. But your Teleport cooldown duration will be increased by 20 percent. The OculusAncestral Unique Wand Weapon—Season One – X Damage per Second

– Increased Damage per Hit

– Increased Attacks per Second

– Increased Lucky Hit Chance

– Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by less than a second

– Increased Max Evade Charges

– Additional Ranks of Teleport

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to restore your primary resource.

– Get the Teleport Enchantment for free, and when you Evade using the Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location. Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Ancestral Unique Staff Weapon—Season One – X Damage Per Second

– Increased Damage per Hit

– Only one Attack per Second

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Damage

– Increased Attack Speed

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to stun Increased Critical Strike Chance

– Gain a random Shrine effect for under 20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. But this can only happen once every 30 seconds.

How to get the Sorcerer Unique Items

The Sorcerer Unique items are very rare, and you can’t purchase them from vendors. Unfortunately, the only way you can obtain Unique items is through drops. The higher the World Tier dungeon, the better the unique drop is.

Getting these Unique drops for my Sorcerer took much longer than for my Necromancer, and while I did have the best success farming for Uniques in World Tier Four Nightmare Dungeons, it was still a lengthy process.

The Oculus and Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander are two items you can only get in the Seasonal Realm for Season One, and they can be carried over to your main character. But Blizzard hasn’t revealed whether these two items will be dropped in the Eternal Realm once Season One ends.

So, be sure to get them as fast as possible, just in case!

