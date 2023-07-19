Diablo 4 season one countdown: Start time and date

It’s not long until Diablo 4 season one, officially called Season of the Malignant, releases. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll be counting down the hours and minutes until you can jump into a heap of new content for Blizzard’s action RPG.

There’s plenty to look forward to, as Season of the Malignant will see the introduction of Diablo 4’s battle pass system, as well as new bosses, dungeons, and quests.

Want to know when you’ll get your hands on this juicy new content? Read on.

Diablo 4 season one countdown and release time

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant releases on July 20 at 12pm CT / 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET (or July 21 at 3am AEST).

Related: How to prepare for Diablo 4 season one (Season of the Malignant)

The countdown below tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until Season of the Malignant releases. Just remember, you need to have completed the Diablo 4 campaign before you can partake in the season’s questline. There’s still some time to try and power through.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 4 : 2 2 : 3 2

About the author