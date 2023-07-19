Diablo 4 season one countdown: Start time and date

There's not long to wait.

Diablo 4 Lilith: a close up of a demonic looking woman with horns coming out of her head
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not long until Diablo 4 season one, officially called Season of the Malignant, releases. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll be counting down the hours and minutes until you can jump into a heap of new content for Blizzard’s action RPG.

There’s plenty to look forward to, as Season of the Malignant will see the introduction of Diablo 4’s battle pass system, as well as new bosses, dungeons, and quests.

Want to know when you’ll get your hands on this juicy new content? Read on.

Diablo 4 season one countdown and release time

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant releases on July 20 at 12pm CT / 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET (or July 21 at 3am AEST).

Related: How to prepare for Diablo 4 season one (Season of the Malignant)

The countdown below tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until Season of the Malignant releases. Just remember, you need to have completed the Diablo 4 campaign before you can partake in the season’s questline. There’s still some time to try and power through.

DaysHoursMinutesSeconds
1
:
0
4
:
2
2
:
3
2

About the author

Vic Hood

Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.

More Stories by Vic Hood