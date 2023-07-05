How to target farm unique items in Diablo 4

Unique items in Diablo 4 are must-haves in the creation of the best builds, making target farming uniques a valuable tactic.

Diablo 4 works on a randomized loot system, with no guarantees when and where specific items will drop, leaving you praying to RNG that you will finally get the gear with the rolls you are looking for.

Given the loot is randomized, there is no surefire way of securing the item you are looking for, but you can use target farming to get uniques.

Players have come together to create key pieces of resources to help others on their grind, including a brilliant guide on how to target farm.

How to target farm uniques in Diablo 4

A brilliant tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo4.life

The Diablo 4 unique target farming site is the perfect resource to help you on your hunt for uniques thanks to it allowing you to select which specific unique you would like to farm for and provides the best areas where it can be found.

For example, the Fists of Fate unique has a boosted chance of dropping from Spider and Fallen enemies, so the tool provides a number of dungeons where those specific enemies can be found.

Blind Burrows is shown as the top choice for Spider enemies, with the dungeon holding a “high density” of enemies, is “fast” to complete, and can be upgraded to a harder difficulty using a “Sigil.”

For Fallen enemies, the recommendations include the Cultist’s Refuge, which has a high density of enemies, and the Lost Archives which, though not given the ‘high density’ tag, is ‘fast’ to complete.

How to target farm multiple uniques in Diablo 4

Target multiple uniques at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Diablo4.life

Given the randomness in loot drops in Diablo 4, highlighting a number of uniques at a time for farming is something we recommend and the tool allows you to select multiple uniques.

For example, I selected the Cowl of the Nameless and Grasp of Shadow Rogue uniques, with it then showed both drops are available if I was to target the Cultist’s Refuge. In this case, helms have a higher chance of dropping from Cultist enemies and gauntlets have a higher chance from Fallen enemies.

I could also try to farm both uniques by completing the Conclave dungeon, which also includes both Cultists and Fallen enemies to defeat. If I was to find one of the uniques I wanted, I can then easily adjust the settings for a different unique.

All Diablo 4 enemies and increased drop rates

Enemy type Increased drop rate Bandits Dagger, Mace Beasts Chest Armor, Crossbow, Sword Cannibals Two-handed Axe, Axe, Helm Cultists Dagger, Helm Drowned Scythe, Two-handed Mace, Pants, Boots Fallen Axe, Staff Ghosts Bow, Wand Goatmen Two-handed Axe, Axe, Staff, Totem Skeletons Crossbow, Shield, Sword Snakes Two-handed Polearm, Sword Spiders Chest Armor, Focus, Gloves, Two-Handed Sword Vampires Bow, Two-handed Sword, Wand Werewolves Chest Armor, Crossbow, Sword

