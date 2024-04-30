Where in the Cosmodrome is Archie in Destiny 2?

Archie is missing once more in Destiny 2, and this time, the mechanical canine is hiding in the Cosmodrome. But where in the Cosmodrome is Archie, after all?

Like other “Where is Archie” quests, players will have to search for him in multiple locations around the Cosmodrome, just like they did when tracking Archie in the Tower. These spots are usually notable, and for the Cosmodrome in particular, one of them has been almost mythical since the first Destiny.

These Destiny 2 quests seem to only be available each week. We purposefully skipped the Tower quest on our Hunter (y’know, for science), and interacting with Archie’s old spot gave us the Cosmodrome quest instead.

We’ve tracked Archie easily this time thanks to Bungie’s straightforward tips. Here’s where you can find him in the Cosmodrome.

Where to find Archie in the Cosmodrome in Destiny 2

Archie has four locations in the Cosmodrome, and it’s easy to figure most of them out if you’re familiar with the area.

The Cosmodrome loot cave (Skywatch)

The Terrestrial Complex (Skywatch)

The bunker entrance in the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike (Forgotten Shores/The Grotto)

Dock 13, just behind the Steppes landing zone (Steppes)

First Archie Cosmodrome location: “Rumors about a cave full of loot”

Archie’s first stop is one of the most famous parts of the Cosmodrome for Destiny players. The loot cave made history in the original title, then returned as the introduction to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. That’s where Archie is headed.

Travel to the Skywatch landing zone and jump down a bit. You’ll see the entrance to a cave below you, just behind the Hive Cryptolith. Head in and look for the paw prints to advance to the next spot. You could always just run there from the Steppes, but fast-traveling to Skywatch is easier.

Feels familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports the entrance to the cave is easily visible from the Skywatch landing zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Archie Cosmodrome location: “The Complex where we held off the Hive”

This one is a nod to the New Light questline, and luckily for any guardians in the vicinity, this one is close by. Enter the building behind the Skywatch landing zone and follow the corridors until you get to the open area from the Disgraced Strike. You’re taking the same route as the Strike, but in reverse. Stop when you get to the big hall inside and look for Archie’s paw prints at the end of the room, near a computer.

Easy access from Skywatch. Screenshot by Dot Esports Flashbacks to the New Light experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third Archie Cosmodrome location: In front of an old bunker

If you’ve played Destiny 2 for some time, odds are you’ve done the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike. This location is by the entrance to the bunker that guardians storm during the mission. Head to the Forgotten Shores and go all the way to the end, past the ship with the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector. This will get you close to the edge of the map.

From there, look for a hidden path leading into a new area called the Grotto. This path may be hard to spot if you don’t know where to look for it, but it’ll be to the right of the ship. Head inside, take the narrow path on the rocks to the left, and you can get Archie’s third location over with.

The path to the Grotto is just ahead, below the rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports No need to bring Champion mods for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archie’s last stop: “A ship of his own”

Archie’s final stop is just behind the Steppes landing zone, taking his whereabouts to a different location. Turn around from where you land and follow the corridor behind you, which will lead you to Dock 13. As soon as the area changes, you can spot Archie’s pawprints on the floor, and you’ll see the mechanical canine himself locked behind a Fallen shield.

Screenshot by Dot Esports All’s well that ends well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the area and pick a fight with the enemies inside. A Reaver Vandal with a boss health bar will appear alongside a Shank and a Brig, both Elites, and that’s not counting the few minions that will show up. Take care of the enemies that appear to take down the shield, letting you find Archie at his last Cosmodrome location.

After finding all of Archie’s spots in the Cosmodrome, head back to Ada-1 in the Tower’s Annex for your reward: a Spinfoil Hat and 10 Trophies of Bravery. Don’t forget to do this quest in multiple characters for even more rewards, and prepare for more missions.

