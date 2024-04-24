Where to find Archie in the Tower in Destiny 2

Archie is missing. The mechanical canine has moved away from its usual spot, and guardians have to find him in different locations around the Tower as part of the new “Where is Archie” quest line.

Recommended Videos

The “Where in the system is Archie” series of quests will task players with finding Archie in different locations. This activity kicked off with Into the Light, which also brought the returning set of BRAVE weapons and the Onslaught activity.

Archie’s usual spot is right across from Ada-1, but the robotic canine won’t be there while this quest is available. If you go to his signature location, you’ll see a set of green paw prints, prompting you to follow them. Interacting with those prints starts the Where in the Tower is Archie? quest.

Instead of petting him just outside Ada’s loom, you must track Archie down across multiple locations in the Tower before he returns to his spot, bringing you a (probably drool-drenched) gift. Finding Archie the first time unlocks the Blue Steel shader. Naturally, it also shows an in-game pop-up saying you can now buy an Archie plushie in the Bungie Store.

Archie the dog in his natural habitat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archie Tower locations in Destiny 2

Archie has four locations in the Tower, each with a corresponding hint. He’s not in all hiding places at once, so you need to find his first spot to unlock the second and so forth. Here’s a short breakdown with his hints and they allude to, but we’ll cover each location in more detail.

Where is Archie in the Tower in Destiny 2: The ramen shop

Archie’s first stop is the Tower’s famous ramen shop. To get there, head up the stairs to the left of our canine companion and you’ll come up on the bazaar itself. Make a left when you see the tables and go inside the shop to spot the first set of glowing footprints.

There’s a Cayde-6 picture on the wall, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Archie location: The memorial for Cayde-6 in the Tower

Following the theme of Cayde-6, Archie has stopped by for a visit at the Cayde-6 memorial close to Zavala in the Tower. Head to the main landing zone and look by the tree to find another set of glowing footprints. Cayde died with Forsaken, but he’s returning in some capacity for The Final Shape.

Cayde is still one of the most beloved characters in Destiny 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third Archie location: The Colonel, by the Hangar

To find Archie again, head downstairs toward the Hangar and make a right once you arrive. Cayde-6’s old kiosk is still around, just to the right of Amanda Holliday’s old kiosk. Approach it to find Cayde’s chicken Colonel—the feathered friend in question—and another set of prints.

This one is easy to see once you find its location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archie’s last stop: Wandered into an open air duct

Archie’s last location is by far the most labyrinthian one, but the hint is what will help you find him. This will lead you to the other side of the security checkpoint in the Tower. The quest mentions an “open airduct in the Hangar,” which is located above the entrance.

Head to the leftmost part of the area (toward Xûr’s usual spot) and climb the stairs to go up. Follow them until you reach the middle of the Hangar and look for a small catwalk just ahead of you. Jump down, then jump to another catwalk on the right side to reach an area with the open air duct.

Jump to the catwalk ahead of you once you see this, then make your way across. Screenshot by Dot Esports The open air duct signals the beginning of the correct path. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t miss the flashing pink from Daito. Screenshot by Dot Esports Finally found. For now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go through the two ducts until you reach an open area with a bright pink Daito billboard. Turn around and follow the doorway on the right side of the room, which will lead you to another vent (looks like Cayde-6 isn’t the only recurring theme in this quest). Go down the duct and follow it until you can jump up, which will lead you right to the security checkpoint—and to Archie, of course.

After all this searching, return to the Annex to find Archie in his usual spot at the Hangar and talk to Ada-1 to wrap up the quest. You’ll also wrap up the “Where in the System is Archie” triumph, which grants you the Blue Steel shader.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more