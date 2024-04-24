How to complete the Where in the System is Archie quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Into the Light mainly has us hunting for amazing weapons from eras long past, but if you’re getting a little tired of Onslaught, a second quest requires your attention: Finding Archie the Exo Dog.

Recommended Videos

If you remember, we rescued Archie from the Seraph Station during the Operation: Seraph Shield dungeon. He spent most of his time in the H.E.L.M., but eventually found his way to the Tower and resides in the Annex, just outside ADA-1’s Loom. However, he’s gone missing.

Here’s how to complete the timegated “Where in the System is Archie?” quest in Destiny 2.

Completing the Where in the System is Archie? quest in Destiny 2, a guide

Begin the quest at ADA-1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Where in the System is Archie quest is a multi-week series of missions in Destiny 2, starting with April 23’s reset during Into the Light. Archie sits outside the entrance to ADA-1 and the Loom in the Tower, but you may have noticed he’s gone missing with a series of paw prints left behind. Investigating them will begin the quest.

Step One: Where in the Tower is Archie?

After investigating the paw prints, you’ll be led to ADA-1 where she mentions Archie “seemed very interested in noodles.” The quest hint also gives more away as to his location: “Archie heard something called ‘ramen’ and had to know what all the buzz was about.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head upstairs to the Tower’s bazaar and turn left. Close to the staircase is the small ramen shop with a photo of Cayde-6 on the wall. Behind the counter is another series of paw prints. It seems Archie had his fill and continued exploring. Inspect the prints and you’ll be given the next hint: “Archie wanted to go pay his respects to a famous gunslinger.”

That gunslinger? The late Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6, of course. From the ramen shop, head left and towards the courtyard (or fast travel), then move to the Ironwood Tree and the memorial behind it. You guessed it: Another set of paw prints.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Archie took off past the security checkpoint to salute a feathered friend.” Man, this dog moves fast. From here, head down to the hangar where Saint-14 resides. Just as you enter the hangar, turn slightly right, toward where Cayde and Amanda used to stand next to the ships. Cayde’s chicken, the Colonel, will be flapping around on the spot next to another set of paw prints.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inspecting these gives you one final location: “Archie’s last stop. He wandered into an open air duct in the hangar and might’ve gotten a little lost. A friendly security frame is keeping an eye on him.”

Turn to your right and you’ll see a staircase leading up to scaffolding and platforms above. Follow the scaffolding pathways to the top of the Future War Cult building where you may notice a series of circular vents above the initial entrance to the hangar. Make your way to these vents, then push through and turn right to find a Daito screen and boardroom. Turn around, and a doorway will lead to another smaller vent.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop down into the vent, walk forward, then jump up to find yourself in the security checkpoint close to the tower—and Archie sitting in front of you. Be sure to “Offer Pawsitive Reinforcement” to Archie, and the main part of the Tower quest will be complete.

Head back to ADA-1 to pick up your rewards which include 10 Trophy of Bravery (to unlock BRAVE weapons at Lord Shaxx), a cool Archie-themed shader, and a Bungie reward code for a plushie of Archie.

Dataminers have discovered Archie will explore other destinations across the system in later days or weeks during Into the Light, so check back regularly for the next step in the quest!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more