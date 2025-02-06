Watchful Eye god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

There aren’t many good Arc machine guns in Destiny 2, but Episode Heresy introduced the Watchful Eye machine gun that might be worth your time, especially since Arc got a lot of love this season, from new Aspects to Artifact Mods.

Watchful Eye is an Aggressive Frame Arc machine gun with a couple of good new perks. The only other decent Arc machine gun in Destiny 2 comes from the Crota’s End raid, so if you don’t raid much, Watchful Eye is the way to go.

Here are our Watchful Eye god rolls in Destiny 2 for both PvP and PvE.

What is the Watchful Eye god roll in Destiny 2?

Watchful Eye PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Perk one: Overflow

Overflow Perk two: Sword Logic or Target Lock

Sword Logic or Target Lock Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Weapon Mod: Synergy

Watchful Eye PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk one: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Perk two: Sword Logic or Killing Tally

Sword Logic or Killing Tally Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics

For PvE, you want to reload your machine gun as fast as possible or passively. In the third column, there’s Overflow, which loads the weapon beyond capacity when picking up a special or a heavy ammo brick. If your build involves being Amplified, you can also go for Eddy Current. It grants 60 reload speed when Amplified, maxing out the stat.

There are a few good damage perks in the fourth column. Just like on Song of Ir Yût from Crota’s End, Watchful Eye has Sword Logic and Target Lock. Sword Logic can grant you up to a 50 percent damage buff, depending on the type of enemy you kill. Maximum damage buff requires killing bosses, so expect to have a 25 percent damage increase on average from killing elites. Target Lock is another good perk to fight beefier targets and Champions.

If you’re looking for more Arc synergy, the Watchful Eye also comes with Jolting Feedback and Rolling Storm, depending on whether you want to Jolt targets or build up Bolt Charge stacks.

The rest of the weapon leans into reload speed, as you may not always have ammo bricks to trigger Overflow. Flared Magwell and a reload speed masterwork are very helpful here. Of course, none of these are mandatory, especially if you’re running Eddy Current instead of Overflow.

On the PvP side of things, Dynamic Sway Reduction is always a consistent choice in the third column. You can pair it with Sword Logic or Killing Tally. Sword Logic is generally better, as it gives you a 20 percent damage increase for 7.5 seconds after securing a kill. Killing Tally can only scale up to 15 percent after three kills but doesn’t have a timer.

How to get Watchful Eye in Destiny 2

Watchful Eye is a seasonal weapon in Episode Heresy. You can get it by completing runs of The Nether, opening secret chests throughout the activity, and completing rituals in the Tome of Want. Tome of Want is a focusing item that allows you to target specific drops, similar to Tonics from Revenant.

As you get copies of the Watchful Eye, you can get “shiny” (fully masterworked) drops. Shiny weapons can have multiple perks in each column and the Runneth Over Origin Trait from the King’s Fall raid. In Heresy, you can also get Adept versions of the seasonal weapons. Those also come in normal and shiny variants with one and two Origin Traits, respectively.

