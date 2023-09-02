Crota’s End is making its way to Destiny 2, and with the deadly Song of Ir Yût machine gun to boot. This weapon class has gained a few buffs since Lightfall‘s release, which helped them stop being a meme-adjacent pick and instead consecrated them into an actual, usable part of a guardian’s arsenal.

While machine guns generally have been doing well, Song of Ir Yût has an edge against its opponents: a unique combination of two perks that were once exclusive to raids. While the combination of Reconstruction and Bait and Switch has appeared before, it’s the first time a machine gun has access to the latter perk, making it a trailblazer for its class.

All that is before its origin trait into account. With the Cursed Thrall origin trait, getting a melee kill and then using the Song of Ir Yût will cause explosions for a short time, adding more reasons to go after this weapon.

Here is our preliminary PvE god roll for Song of Ir Yût, based on data-mined information from the Destiny definitions archive. We will update this list once we have more information about its perks.

Song of Ir Yût PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Mag: Extended Mag or Appended Mag

Extended Mag or Appended Mag First perk: Reconstruction or Demolitionist

or Demolitionist Second perk: Bait and Switch for boss damage; Voltshot for add clear. (Honorable mention: Target Lock)

The key to making Song of Ir Yût feel better for us is basically enhancing magazine size and using Reconstruction or Demolitionist to avoid reloading it too often. Reconstruction has been a must in our Commemoration since we first used it, so if you get one with this perk, don’t dismantle it. As a bonus, Arrowhead Brake will give it a near-vertical recoil, which is also extremely handy.

Song of Ir Yût can roll the combination that put Apex Predator at the top of the rocket launcher food chain: Reconstruction and Bait and Switch. As Deep Stone Crypt’s Commemoration has shown, Reconstruction on a machine gun can load a tremendous amount of rounds in the magazine—and with Bait and Switch active, those rounds will do an extra 35 percent damage for 10 seconds.

If you’re aiming to add clear, Voltshot is a good source of extra crowd control. The Sword Logic perk shows great promise, but we’re waiting on more data before we can recommend it. Demolitionist works as a two-pronged bonus for clearing enemies: it lets you reload Song of Ir Yût with a grenade and also grants you a hefty amount of grenade energy on each kill.

While it’s a bit early to tell where the Song of Ir Yût will land on the meta, this machine gun is bound to become an addition to the list of celebrated weapons in the game.

