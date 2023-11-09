This Destiny 2 fan concept will make you want to collect error codes

No one likes to see error screens, but error codes in Destiny 2 have turned into a hilarious meme thanks to their names. Players still hate them, but after seeing everyone getting hit by a “weasel,” it’s hard not to smile at least a little.

On Nov. 8, a Destiny 2 player suggested Bungie should create an Error Codes section in the game’s collection tab. When you go to see all the weapons and armor you have discovered in the game, you will also find all the error codes you’ve encountered.

To take it even further, Bungie could add error codes as triumphs to the game that can track how many times a player received a certain code. Similar to how you can track triumphs and showcase them on your emblem, you would be able to show off your 4,200 beavers.

Destiny 2 players also considered what kind of title a player could get for collecting all the error codes. One player suggested “Zookeeper” because so many codes are animals. Another idea was the “Naturalist” to include the errors with plant names. Not sure how the “guitar” code would fit in there, but I guess playing a song for a weasel is nature-friendly?

Some players would farm Iron Banner to get the title they want, others would try to purposefully replicate errors in the game to get theirs. It would be a mess, but nothing will beat The Craftening at this point.

The servers in Destiny 2 have lived their own life in the past few months and creators like Aztecross have created memes about it. I will never get over Cross’ video that had a warning saying “I’m boutta do this shit,” before booting him back to orbit. Props to his editors for such a high-quality clip.

Jokes aside, it would be nice to have at least a list of Destiny 2 error codes and what they do in an accessible place for when the servers decide to act up again. You can find them on the Bungie Help website but the articles are old and the descriptions are slightly outdated.