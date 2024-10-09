Destiny 2’s next collab appears to be with one of the most popular fighting games ever

Destiny 2’s latest update this week kicked off the new Episode, Revenant, but also revealed some future content thanks to data mined files within.

Along with some new armor sets and Halloween masks for the upcoming Festival of the Lost event, it appears that Destiny’s next collaboration is set, and it’s with none other than royalty from the fighting game genre. Street Fighter looks to be next to join a growing list of cosmetic collaborations for Destiny 2, including other franchises such as God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Mass Effect, The Witcher, Assassin’s Creed, Dungeons and Dragons, and several others.

Destiny 2 x Street Fighter – Blanka Mask for 800 Silver, usable on all three classes. pic.twitter.com/boJPjmxxXn — JpDeathBlade (@JpDeathBlade) October 8, 2024

Found within the recent update’s files are several Street Fighter-themed cosmetics, including a Halloween mask for Blanka, and Ghost shells inspired by fan-favorite series characters Ryu, Chun-Li, and Cammy.

In my opinion, the most exciting part of this potential crossover are several Finishers inspired by iconic Street Fighter moves, according to data miner @JpDeathBlade on Twitter/X, including the classic Hadouken and Chun-Li’s Lightning Kick and Spinning Bird Kick.

As with all previous collabs, they will be up for sale for Silver in the Eververse store, with the Blanka mask’s price set at 800 Silver, according to the data. Items are likely to be sold separately, but will also probably be part of a larger bundle, too.

Although the data miner did not post further Street Fighter gear, it’s possible that other cosmetics could be included in the collab, which is yet to be officially confirmed. It makes sense that there hasn’t been an armor set found, though, because it may be a bit difficult to translate the fighting game character’s outfits into sci-fi armor. These current ones make a bit more sense for the crossover.

For now, players must wait for official confirmation for the collab, which could coincide with the launch of Festival of the Lost, currently set to kick off later this month on Oct. 29.

