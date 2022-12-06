With the latest season in Destiny 2, Season of the Seraph, Bungie has launched its second set of collaborative cosmetics for the game. This time, they’ve partnered with Ubisoft to bring players three armor sets inspired by the Assassin’s Creed franchise, along with a few additional items such as Ghost and Sparrow cosmetics to complete the look.

It was only last season that Bungie revealed its first collaborative project of this kind, adding three Fortnite-inspired armor sets to Destiny 2 while Fortnite got a host of iconic Destiny characters as skins simultaneously. The Assassin’s Creed collab goes a step further, with the armor being joined by many other cosmetics to allow Guardians to properly immerse themselves in the Brotherhood.

How to get the Assassin’s Creed armor in Destiny 2

The Assassin’s Creed collab items are available via the Eververse store. They can all be found in the Seasonal Offerings tab, with the armor sets, a bundle of equipment cosmetics, and multiple Finishers up for purchase.

These items are currently only unlockable with Silver, Destiny 2‘s premium currency. Each armor set costs 2000 Silver, while the Finishers and individual equipment cosmetics such as a Ghost Shell and Sparrow cost between 800 and 1000 Silver.

It remains to be seen if these items will rotate into the Bright Dust tab of the store and thus be available for the free-to-earn currency as Season of the Seraph progresses, as, unlike the Fortnite items that did so last season, the Assassin’s Creed collab is fighting for space with a new trio of Arc-themed armor ornaments as well.

All Assassin’s Creed armor in Destiny 2

Misthios Hunter

Image via Bungie

Each of the three Assassin’s Creed armor sets in Destiny 2 are inspired by a different franchise protagonist. For Hunters, the Misthios armor set is inspired specifically by Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. While perhaps not the series’ defining look, the ancient Greek aesthetic is a fantastic fit for Hunters that pairs well with a variety of other armor pieces already available.

Wolf-Kissed Titan

Image via Bungie

Taking inspiration from the most recent Assassin’s Creed title, the Titan armor set Wolf-Kissed mirrors the aesthetic of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok‘s protagonist Eivor. The Viking design is a match made in heaven for the tankier build that Titans inhabit, and the fur texture on the armor pieces is something long requested by the more fashion-forward Titans amongst the Vanguard’s ranks.

Eagle’s Warlock

Image via Bungie

Warlocks get to wear the most iconic look of the three, given the robes and gauntlets best known for being utilized by Ezio Auditore of Assassin’s Creed II fame. It’s rare for Warlock gloves to be given much love, immediately making these prominent gauntlets a unique option for a new outfit, and the robe design of the original Assassin’s Creed titles perfectly fits the Warlock aesthetic in Destiny 2.