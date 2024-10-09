Image Credit: Bethesda
The Scorn-inspired Liturgy grenade launcher in collections.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2

Here is the Liturgy god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Big news for Stasis. Liturgy is here, and a god roll of it can give your PvE game a boost in Destiny 2.
Pedro Peres
Published: Oct 9, 2024 03:35 pm

Double-Fire grande launchers are rare in Destiny 2, but Liturgy made its name as the first one to take up your Kinetic slot. This Legendary Stasis-based GL made its way to the game in Revenant, bringing with it a few Stasis-flavored treats in its god roll.

Liturgy shines when your build incorporates Stasis, be it through the pure subclass or by mixing and matching with Prismatic. It has access to handy subclass verbs that trigger a multitude of effects, and if that wasn’t enough, you can also deal more than respectable damage with the right perks. It’s not really meant for PvP, however, so we’re focusing this list on how you can best use it against the enemies of the Vanguard in Destiny 2.

Here are our picks for the Liturgy PvE god roll in Destiny 2. The perks are based on API data pulled from D2foundry.gg.

Liturgy PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The quest roll for the Liturgy grenade launcher, showing Rimestealer and Chill Clip.
A PvE machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Quick Launch, Linear Compensator, or Smart Drift Control
  • Mag: Disoriening Grenades, High-Velocity Rounds, or Spike Grenades
  • First perk: Rimestealer, Slideways, or Strategist
  • Second perk: Chill Clip, Chain Reaction, or Desperate Measures

Liturgy is in a flexible spot, much like its sibling Exuviae. It’s meant for builds that use Stasis thanks to its easy access to both Rimestealer and Chill Clip, but it also brings good options if you don’t plan on hurling glaciers at your enemies. We got the Stasis combo from one of the early quests in Revenant.

For Stasis builds, Rimestealer is head and shoulders above the competition. It’s easy access to Frost Armor provided you’re freezing your opponents often, which isn’t uncommon if you’re using the dark-blue element. It also synergizes with Fragments such as Whisper of Rime (improves duration and maximum stacks of Frost Armor) and Whisper of Torment (giving you bonus grenade energy when taking damage if Frost Armor is active). Prismatic can also dip into Rimestealer for Frost Armor, depending on your build.

If there’s nothing Stasis-focused about your kit, however, Liturgy remains a powerful grenade launcher to have in your Kinetic slot (though in most cases, we’d take a well-rolled Mountaintop instead). Slideways can speed up your reloads with a small delay between activations, and Strategist can give you some extra class ability energy if needed. Surplus isn’t a bad choice either, especially if you’re getting ability energy back quickly, but Slideways is above it in our ranking.

For the fourth column, Chill Clip is the perfect pair if your build incorporates Stasis, since it can apply the Slow debuff to enemies. It’s generally not enough to fuel Rimestealer; it only works against frozen targets, and most enemies will probably die before you can freeze them with Chill Clip.

Chain Reaction also works well for some extra crowd control, giving you a chunk of more effectiveness, while Desperate Measures provides an easy-to-maintain damage boost. One For All is also good if you can keep it active, though the slow reloads may get in the way, and Lead From Gold offers some good utility at the price of not having another perk.

