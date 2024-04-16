The Mountaintop god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Mountaintop was a grenade launcher long thought forever imprisoned by sunsetting, but thanks to the reprised BRAVE arsenal in Into The Light, it’s made a grand return to the mainstage in Destiny 2. Not only that, but it’s gotten a plethora of new perks worth chasing.

A lot has changed since its original incarnation. Its Micro-Missile perk is now its own dedicated archetype, freeing up the fourth column to take on an additional perk. Rampage is back, but it’s the other options which are stealing the show. Recombination, Auto-Loading Holster and Ambitious Assassin are all immediate standouts, but the god rolls The Mountaintop is now capable of extend far beyond that. The addition of such a fantastic Origin Trait in Indomitability is just the icing on the cake.

Here’s our recommendations on what to look for in a god roll for The Mountaintop now that it’s available to grind for in Onslaught—just make sure you remember to attune to the gun in the Hall of Champions before heading out.

What is the The Mountaintop god roll in Destiny 2?

The Mountaintop PvE god roll

This one can pack a real punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Spike Grenades

Spike Grenades First perk: Auto-Loading Holster

Auto-Loading Holster Second perk: Recombination

Recombination Masterwork: Handling

The Mountaintop PvP god roll

Handling and velocity is the name of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2 Foundry

Launcher Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Spike Grenades

Spike Grenades First perk: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Second perk: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Masterwork: Handling

For PvE, The Mountaintop god roll in Destiny 2 is Auto-Loading Holster paired with Recombination. You can also find potential success with alternative perks like Lead From Gold in the third column and Vorpal Weapon or Harmony in the fourth.

Unlike its popular Wave Frame counterparts, the function of a grenade launcher like The Mountaintop is as a hotswap against large targets. This is why damage perks like Recombination and Harmony are perfect—you can proc a hefty damage bonus while it’s stowed ready for use once you run up against a Champion or miniboss.

Recombination nets you the biggest boost by a country mile (up to 100 percent), but it requires a significant amount of elemental kills to reach its maximum potential. Harmony, by comparison, grants a flat 20 percent buff which activates after just one kill with another weapon. The best perk for you in the majority of cases is still going to be Recombination, but there’s no harm in keeping a Harmony roll around until you get that perfect drop.

In PvP, the god roll for The Mountaintop which we recommend is Impulse Amplifier with Vorpal Weapon. Due to the scarcity of Special ammo, neutral game perks are vital here, which severely limits the options available in the grenade launcher’s pool.

Impulse Amplifier is great for improving the gun’s consistency at a distance thanks to the velocity increase. However, Demolitionist is an equally solid alternative in the third column if you want to prioritize ability generation instead, especially in tandem with the Indomitability Origin Trait. The key is to avoid perks with limited benefits in the Crucible environment—ammo reserve perks especially.

It’s a similar story in the fourth column. There won’t be many opportunities to capitalize on damage perks like Rampage or Recombination. Vorpal Weapon’s benefits might be of lesser value, but they are permanently active, which makes it a safer pick overall. There’s also very few scenarios where a damage perk is necessary. Ideally, a direct contact hit with The Mountaintop is going to kill the majority of opponents in a single blow anyway.

How to get The Mountaintop in Destiny 2

Prepare to take on The Witness’ horde if you want to get the god roll. Image via Bungie

The Mountaintop grenade launcher in Destiny 2 is available as part of the Into The Light update, and can drop via Onslaught as well as the reward chest in the Hall of Champions.

In order to get a guaranteed drop of The Mountaintop and gain access to attunement, you’ll also want to complete its respective quest, which is available from Arcite 99-40. After finishing the quest, you’ll get a limited edition variation of the gun. These limited edition drops are rare, can feature double perks in the third and fourth column, and will only be available up until The Final Shape launches on June 4.

That makes it all the more important to get to grinding now while drops of the gun are plentiful, especially since any roll you earn will be retroactively enhanceable when the expansion comes out.

